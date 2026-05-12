Concert News
Journey extends Final Frontier tour to include stop in Dallas
It's getting difficult for the classic rock band Journey to say goodbye, as they have extended their massive Final Frontier Tour into fall 2026, including a stop at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Friday, November 20.
The addition of 40 North American dates joins the initial 61-date leg the band has been on since February 2026, which will end on July 2.
The first leg included three stops in Texas - Austin, Corpus Christi, and Laredo - and the second leg, which starts on September 12 in Los Angeles, will add three more - San Antonio on October 10, Houston on November 18, and Dallas.
The Final Frontier Tour features a hit-filled set celebrating Journey’s legendary career, including songs like “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Faithfully,” and “Lights.”
Founded in 1973, the band only has one remaining original member: Guitarist Neal Schon. Following the departure of original lead singer Steve Perry, the band has been fronted by Arnel Pineda since 2007.
Although best known for their albums in the 1970s and '80s, Journey has continued to release music well into the 21st century, with their most recent album being Freedom in 2022.
Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in the U.S. beginning Wednesday, May 13 at 10 am local time.
The general public on sale begins Friday, May 15 at 10 am local time.
Journey Final Frontier Tour Fall 2026 dates
- Sep. 12, 2026 - Los Angeles, CA
- Sep. 14, 2026 - San Diego, CA
- Sep. 15, 2026 - Phoenix, AZ
- Sep. 17, 2026 - Stockton, CA
- Sep. 19, 2026 - Portland, OR
- Sep. 21, 2026 - Seattle, WA
- Sep. 24, 2026 - Edmonton, AB
- Sep. 26, 2026 - Calgary, AB
- Sep. 27, 2026 - Saskatoon, SK
- Sep. 29, 2026 - Winnipeg, MB
- Oct. 2, 2026 - Grand Forks, ND
- Oct. 4, 2026 - Saint Paul, MN
- Oct. 5, 2026 - Chicago, IL
- Oct. 8, 2026 - Tulsa, OK
- Oct. 10, 2026 - San Antonio, TX
- Oct. 12, 2026 - Biloxi, MS
- Oct. 13, 2026 - Birmingham, AL
- Oct. 16, 2026 - Sunrise, FL
- Oct. 17, 2026 - Orlando, FL
- Oct. 19, 2026 - Atlanta, GA
- Oct. 21, 2026 - Nashville, TN
- Oct. 22, 2026 - Louisville, KY
- Oct. 24, 2026 - Baltimore, MD
- Oct. 25, 2026 - Newark, NJ
- Oct. 28, 2026 - Philadelphia, PA
- Oct. 29, 2026 - Providence, RI
- Nov. 2, 2026 - Detroit, MI
- Nov. 4, 2026 - Toronto, ON
- Nov. 6, 2026 - Wilkes-Barre, PA
- Nov. 7, 2026 - Uniondale, NY
- Nov. 10, 2026 - Boston, MA
- Nov. 12, 2026 - Cleveland, OH
- Nov. 14, 2026 - Greenville, SC
- Nov. 15, 2026 - St Louis, MO
- Nov. 18, 2026 - Houston, TX
- Nov. 20, 2026 - Dallas, TX
- Nov. 22, 2026 - Denver, CO
- Nov. 24, 2026 - Anaheim, CA
- Nov. 27, 2026 - Las Vegas, NV
- Nov. 28, 2026 - San Francisco, CA