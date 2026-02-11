Immersive Art Experience
Instagram-friendly Dallas venue Rainbow Vomit to close after 7 years
Rainbow Vomit, which was part of a wave of Instagram-friendly venues to open in Dallas in recent years, will close its doors of its Fair Park location on Monday, March 23.
According to a press release, a change in building ownership signaled the right moment for Rainbow Vomit to close this chapter and begin imagining what comes next.
The immersive art experience, located at 3609 Parry Ave. in Dallas, opened in January 2019, the brainchild of owner Jason Mendez and Creative Director Deanna Theis (later joined by co-creator and Experience Director “Rainbow” Rob Andrews).
Over seven years, it has welcomed more than 100,000 visitors into its playful, immersive environment.
“Rainbow Vomit has always been an evolving creative experiment,” said Andrews in a statement. “Over seven years under Deanna’s creative leadership, it grew into something much bigger than an installation. Rainbow Vomit became a place where people could feel joy, connection, and permission to be themselves. This final run is about gratitude, reflection, and welcoming as many people as possible into the experience one more time.”
From surprise rooms to recognizable characters like Gerard the Unicorn, the experience emphasized interaction and discovery rather than passive viewing. It also hosting interactive musical performances, artist collaborations, New Year’s celebrations, and more.
“For us, the goal was never just a place to take pictures,” Theis said in a statement. “It was about creating an environment where people felt free to explore, imagine, and reconnect with a sense of play. Seeing those experiences of our guests is something I’ll always carry with me.”
While the Fair Park installation is ending, Rainbow Vomit itself is not. The team is already exploring future possibilities and new ways to carry the spirit of Rainbow Vomit forward.
“Thank you to everyone who showed up, believed in this space, and made it their own,” Mendez said in a statement. “This isn’t goodbye. It’s see you later.”