Books News
Cute bookstore-coffeeshop combo Read Shop makes Texas debut in Dallas
A slice of literacy is coming to Dallas' Knox Henderson neighborhood via Read Shop, a cute new shop that is a bookstore and coffee shop in one.
The store is located at 2730 N. Henderson Ave., previously home to longtime boutique Emeralds to Coconuts, and will open on Saturday, June 9.
Read Shop was founded in Atlanta in 2016 by Dan Collier, an entrepreneur more than familiar with DFW: In 2018, he opened Archer Paper Goods and Proper Wax Candle Shops in Deep Ellum, and previously owned The Merchant on Lower Greenville, which also combined coffee with gifts; it closed during the pandemic in 2022.
The Dallas location of Read Shop is the first location in Texas, and only the second overall.
Collier founded the original as a bookstore only, before adding the coffeeshop side, which turned out to be a game-changer.
“It originated as a bookstore — just books, books, magazines, newspapers," Collier says. "And it was a beautiful store. People would come in, but wouldn't buy books. For a long time, we were just like, 'What is the problem here?'"
He solved the problem by adding the coffee shop, which they discovered fueled the sales of books.
“People came in looking for coffee, and left with coffee and a book,” he says.
The Dallas location will recreate this model, serving coffee from acclaimed roaster Stumptown, as well as pastries from La Casita Bakeshop, with plans to also sell tacos from Tacodeli.
As for the book selection, non-fiction sells more briskly than fiction, with cookbooks, home decor, and art books among the bestsellers. They'll showcase the week’s top 10 fiction and non-fiction sellers, and will feature books from big publishing houses, as well as independent publishers. There'll be a kid’s section upstairs with children’s books and toys by Jackrabbit and Jellycat, and a pretty good selection of gifts.
“There's a huge cooking section and there's a ton of little add-ons for items like coffee mugs and latte mugs,” Collier says. “There will be measuring spoons and muddles in the cocktail section. It’ll be a great place to come and grab a gift if you're going to a party, and there’s also a lot of fun stuff just for yourself.”