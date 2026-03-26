The last weekend of March in and around Dallas will be packed with entertainment options for all ages and a variety of tastes. Choices include a Disney ice skating showcase, six local theater productions, a symphony concert, two comedians, a theatrical light production, two dance productions, a folk music concert, the return of Blue Man Group, and a well-known magician.
Below are the best ways to spend your free time this weekend. If you want more options, check out our calendar for an even longer list of the city's best events.
Thursday, March 26
Disney On Ice: Jump In!
In Disney On Ice: Jump In!, classic characters Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy use the Magical MousePad to journey into the heart of other Disney tales, including Moana 2 and Inside Out 2, bringing new characters like Anxiety to the ice for the first time. There will be eight performances through Sunday at American Airlines Center.
WaterTower Theatre presents Good Night, Oscar
Character actor, pianist, and wild card Oscar Levant, famous for his witty one-liners, appears live on Jack Paar's national TV show in an episode that the audience — and the rest of America — won’t soon forget. Featuring live piano music, the production is making its regional premiere after its run on Broadway featuring Sean Hayes in his Tony Award-winning role. The production runs through April 12 at Addison Performing Arts Centre.
Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents "Bartók, Rózsa & Brahms"
Rózsa’s Violin Concerto, which premiered with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra in 1956, will be heard for the first time in 70 years, performed by a young violin sensation, Amaryn Olmeda. The tribute to the folk music of Eastern Europe permeates the program, which will include Bartok's Romanian Folk Dances and Brahms' A Selection of Hungarian Dances. There will be three performances through Saturday at Meyerson Symphony Center.
Friday, March 27
Jim Jefferies: Son of a Carpenter
Jim Jefferies is a native of Sydney, Australia who entertains audiences across the globe with his provocative, belief-challenging, and thought-provoking comedy. Two Limb Policy, his sixth Netflix special (and 10th overall), premiered in 2025. He also hosted his own podcast, I Don’t Know About That with Jim Jefferies. Jefferies will perform at Majestic Theatre.
Art Centre Theatre presents Masquerade of Shadows
As audiences delve into the opulent world of Lady Bonny Danbury's masquerade ball, they can prepare to be swept away by a captivating tale of suspense, intrigue, and unyielding ambition. The enigmatic guests have their own secrets to hide, and each character holds a piece of the puzzle. The question remains: Who will emerge from the shadows, their true motives exposed, their masks finally removed? The production runs through April 12 at Art Centre Theatre in Plano.
NTPA Repertory Theatre presents Hello, Dolly!
In the golden age blockbuster hit Hello, Dolly!, a meddlesome matchmaker arrives in New York set on finding a match and makes Broadway history. The musical is bursting with humor; romance; high-energy dancing; and some of the greatest songs in musical theatre history, including "Hello, Dolly" and “Before the Parade Passes By.” The production runs through April 4 at North Texas Performing Arts in Plano.
Lightwire Theater presents Moon Mouse: A Space Odyssey
Lightwire Theater returns to Dallas with Moon Mouse: A Space Odyssey. Marvin the mouse wants to be popular. Constantly bullied and picked on by the "cool" rats, he is labeled as a loser and a geek. To get away from the continuous badgering, he retreats into his science books and a world of fantasy. He longs to have adventures, to be the hero. There will be four performances through Sunday at Dallas Children’s Theater.
Avant Chamber Ballet and Orchestra of New Spain present Pulcinella: Reimagined
Avant Chamber Ballet and Orchestra of New Spain will join forces for Pulcinella: Reimagined, a performance that pushes the boundaries of storytelling through dance and live music with two 1920s works — Igor Stravinsky’s “Pulcinella” and Manuel de Falla’s “El Amor Brujo,” conducted by Grover Wilkins 3d. There will be performances on Friday and Saturday at Moody Performance Hall.
Dallas Theater Center presents Ragtime
In 1902 New York, anything is possible. Ragtime bursts to life with a soaring, Tony Award-winning score that tells the intertwined stories of three families from different walks of life, all chasing the American Dream. The beloved, epic musical theater classic creates a powerful portrait of America’s past — and a stirring reminder of its future. The production runs through April 19 at Wyly Theatre.
Theatre Arlington presents Cinderella
Theatre Arlington will present a sparkling new twist on Cinderella, written by Executive Producer Steven D. Morris and Theatre Arlington favorite Don Powers. The reimagined classic is filled with toe-tapping new songs, laugh-out-loud humor, and all the magic you love — glass slipper included. The production will have five performances through April 5.
Theatre Coppell presents Mama Won't Fly
Mama Won't Fly features a hilarious race against the clock that begins when Savannah Honeycutt agrees to get her feisty mother all the way from Alabama to California in time for her brother’s wedding. Savannah’s problem: Mama won’t fly. As they get ready to leave, the bride-to-be arrives unannounced and she decides the best way to get to know her new in-laws is to travel to the wedding with them. The production runs through April 12 at Coppell Arts Center.
Jesse Welles in concert
The art of the protest song is coming back into fashion thanks to singers like Jesse Welles. Using just a guitar and his distinctive raspy voice, Welles has put words to the pain that many have felt in recent years through songs like "United Health," "Horses," "No Kings," and "Join Ice." He'll play at Longhorn Ballroom.
Blue Man Group: Bluevolution
Blending art, invention, and mind-bending curiosity, Blue Man Group is a euphoric celebration of human connection. On the new World Tour, audiences will be introduced to “The Musician,” a new character who will showcase her drumming and percussion skills throughout the show. The group will perform four times through Sunday at Winspear Opera House.
Saturday, March 28
Frankie Quiñones: Good Vibes Only Tour
Frankie Quiñones is a stand-up comedian, actor, and creator, often known for his memorable character work. Building on the success of his HBO special Superhomies, he released his debut hour-long comedy special, Damn That’s Crazy, on Hulu in 2025, in which he unpacks love, addiction, and the high-stakes politics of the family carne asada. He'll perform at Majestic Theatre.
Sunday, March 29
International Ballet Stars presents The Sleeping Beauty
The Sleeping Beauty is a timeless fairytale that follows the journey of Princess Aurora from her christening and the wicked curse of Carabosse to a century-long slumber and her awakening by true love’s kiss. The production features new hand-painted sets, more than 200 exclusive costumes, and an international cast of world-renowned ballet artists. The one-night-only performance takes place at the Music Hall at Fair Park.
Justin Willman: One for the Ages Tour
Magician Justin Willman comes to Dallas as part of his all-new tour, One for the Ages. Willman is best known as the star and creator of Netflix’s Magic for Humans and Magic Prank Show, where he shows off his signature mix of mind-blowing magic and relatable humor. One for the Ages features brand-new material in an interactive, laugh-filled, and sleight-of-mind experience. Willman will perform at Majestic Theater.