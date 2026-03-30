Fairway to Fireside
SAVOR returns to Omni PGA Frisco for four days of food, music, and Texas flair
Returning to Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa, SAVOR is bringing a vibrant mix of culinary talent, premium beverages, live entertainment, and immersive programming to North Texas. Following a widely praised debut, the four-day festival (April 30-May 3) expands its offerings, transforming the resort’s 660-acre landscape into a dynamic destination for food lovers and experience seekers alike.
At the center of SAVOR is an impressive lineup of acclaimed chefs from across the country and the region. Notable names include Scott Conant, Dean Fearing, Tiffany Derry, Esther Choi, Shota Nakajima, Elizabeth Blau, Kim Canteenwalla, and Kevin Lee. Guests are invited not only to sample their creations but also to engage directly with the chefs, offering insight into the techniques and inspirations behind each dish.
The festival opens Thursday evening with Masters of Taste, an intimate, reservation-only dinner limited to just 150 guests. Led by Scott Conant, the Italian-inspired five-course menu is complemented by a dessert course from Omni PGA Frisco pastry chef Leen Nunn, winner of "Chopped Sweets." Each course is thoughtfully paired with wines curated by Master Sommelier Erik Elliott, elevating the evening into a refined culinary experience.
Chef Scott ConantPhoto courtesy of Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa
On Friday, May 1, the Fork & Fire Grand Tasting ignites the festival with open-flame cooking, inventive cocktails and chef-driven tasting stations. The evening blends culinary artistry with live entertainment, featuring an acoustic performance by John Rzeznik, frontman of Goo Goo Dolls, followed by a visually striking drone show.
Saturday, May 2, delivers a full day of energy and competition with the SAVOR Grand Tasting and Par Three Golf Challenge. Teams compete on the course before the celebration continues into the evening with a large-scale tasting event showcasing Food Network personalities, curated cocktails, live music, dancing, and a fireworks finale.
The festival concludes Sunday, May 3, with Margaritas & Mariachis, a festive brunch that highlights Latin-inspired cuisine, handcrafted margaritas, live mariachi performances and a DJ-driven atmosphere — offering a spirited close to the weekend.
Beyond its culinary and entertainment appeal, SAVOR continues to support the Boys & Girls Club of Collin County, reinforcing its commitment to community impact. With its blend of elevated dining, engaging experiences and Texas hospitality, the festival further establishes Omni PGA Frisco as one of the state’s premier destinations for lifestyle and culinary events.
Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa is located at 4341 PGA Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75033.