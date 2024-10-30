Cowboys news
Homer Simpson joins Dallas Cowboys in Monday Night Football spoof
Ay, Caramba! Bart and Homer Simpson, meet Monday Night Football. The Dallas Cowboys' game against the Cincinnati Bengals at AT&T Stadium on Monday, December 9 will also air from Atoms Stadium in Springfield as part of an alternate telecast.
The Simpsons Funday Football telecast will be streamed live on ESPN+ and Disney+ while the Cowboys-Bengals game airs on ESPN and ABC.
This is the second year ESPN has done an alternate broadcast for an NFL game. It used the characters from Toy Story for last year's Sunday morning game from London between the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars.
In this iteration, Homer will join the Cowboys while Bart teams up with the Bengals.
"For most of the game father and son will let their new Cowboys and Bengals teammates manage the action, but they will also select key opportunities to play on offense or defense," ESPN explains. "In addition, Marge and Lisa will interview players during the game and Maggie will fly the SkyCam, while popular characters, show references and aesthetics will bring a Sunday-night-with-the-Simpsons feel to Monday Night Football."
Producers for The Simpsons will also have original content for the telecast that will be utilized before, during, and after the game.
The telecast will be entirely animated, with the players’ movements in sync with what is happening in real time on the field. That’s done through player-tracking data enabled by the NFL’s Next Gen Stats system and Beyond Sports.
Ultimate Cowboy fan party
Local Cowboys fans who aren't at the game in Arlington that night can cheer them on (and commiserate?) at The Tailgate, CultureMap's all-out party devoted to everyone’s favorite way to get in the gameday spirit. Presented by Verizon, The Tailgate takes place from 6-9 pm Monday, December 9 at the Empire Room, and tickets are already on sale.
Attendees will enjoy sports-inspired bites from some of their favorite Dallas-area restaurants, premium cocktails, memorabilia from Texas legends, and plenty more game-day fun - including watching the Cowboys take on the Bengals.
The event will shine a spotlight on other local sports organizations, too, including the 2023 World Series champs Texas Rangers, who will be raffling off an autographed baseball to fans. The Frisco Roughriders' mascot, Bull Moose, will be on hand for fun giveaways. And Former FC Dallas soccer star Kenny Cooper will kick it with fans in a meet-and-greet.
A limited number of Early Bird tickets are on sale now at discounted rates of $35 for general admission (regularly $50) and $60 for VIP (regularly $75).
All tickets include bites by participating restaurants, complimentary premium beverages, and access to fun activities throughout the event. VIP tickets come with one-hour early entry, access to a dedicated VIP bar, a meet-and-greet with a top Dallas athlete, and more perks for an elevated experience.
Head here to buy your tickets now.
Stephanie Allmon Merry contributed to this story.