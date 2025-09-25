Roller Coaster News
Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington to debut extreme new coaster in 2026
There's a new roller coaster coming to Six Flags Over Texas: The Arlington amusement park will unveil Tormenta Rampaging Run, destined not only to get one's adrenaline pumping and redefine the thrill-seeker experience but also to change the city’s skyline.
According to a release, it'll be the tallest, fastest, longest and first-ever giga (300+-foot-tall) dive coaster in the world.
Unfortunately, it is themed after Spain’s "running of the bulls," an annual tradition in which bulls are shocked with electric prods and loud rockets to encourage them to run onto the narrow, crowded streets of Pamplona, Spain before being sent to their deaths in bullfights. Animal groups have condemned the event, while more than 100 Spanish towns and cities have stopped holding bullfighting events, with a 2019 poll finding that more than half of Spaniards want to see them banned.
Tormenta Rampaging Run will elevate riders to a height of 309 feet and, just like waiting for the release of the bulls, the train will release plunging riders into a record-breaking 95-degree, beyond vertical drop complete with sharp turns followed by other exhilarating drops that replicate the thrill of the running of the bulls.
The new attraction will tower over a new Spanish village called Rancho de la Tormenta and new restaurant Cocina Abuela, all fittingly located in the park’s Spain area.
Record-breaking features of Tormenta Rampaging Run are as follows:
- Height: Soaring to an epic 309 feet, Tormenta Rampaging Run will give riders an expansive view of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex area before plunging them into a high-speed descent.
- Speed: Reaching a speed of 87 mph, Tormenta Rampaging Run will be the fastest dive coaster on the planet.
- Length: Spanning 4,199 feet, this ride will offer an extended journey full of airtime (weightless) moments, sharp turns and drops that will make riders feel like they are bull runners.
- Tallest vertical loop: At 179 feet, the loop on this coaster will be the highest of any coaster, of any type.
- Highest Immelmann inversion: Being upside down at 218 feet will become a must for thrill-seekers.
- Highest 95-degree Beyond Vertical Drop: The train will drop riders a record 285 feet down at a beyond-vertical 95 degrees.
“Six Flags Over Texas has always been a leader in creating unforgettable experiences, and with Tormenta Rampaging Run we are soaring to new heights,” said Six Flags Over Texas VP and Park Manager Mark Boyer. “This coaster is a true testament to our commitment to providing world-class thrills and innovation, and we can't wait to bring this historic ride to life in 2026.”
“As the world’s first giga dive coaster, Tormenta Rampaging Run introduces a completely new ride category, blending giga coaster heights with the fun and thrill of a dive coaster,” said Sophie Bolliger, President of Bolliger & Mabillard, consulting engineers and designers of the coaster. “This level of innovation sets new standards for the theme park industry and our company is honored to be part of this historic moment with Six Flags.”
The Spanish village
Rancho de la Tormenta will be an immersive, themed area depicting a fictional Spanish village, with colorful banners and Spanish music.
It will also feature a new restaurant called Cocina Abuela, featuring flavors from Spain and Latin America such as Spanish rice, papas bravas, chicken tinga, and guacamole.
The 2026 opening of this multi-record-breaking roller coaster will be part of an important milestone for Six Flags Over Texas as it celebrates its 65th anniversary; Six Flags Over Texas opened on August 1, 1961.