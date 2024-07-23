Implicit Bias News
Smithsonian Institution brings traveling exhibit on bias to Dallas
A new traveling exhibit on bias and stereotypes is coming to Dallas: Called "The Bias Inside Us," it's from the Smithsonian Institution, and it will stage at the Dallas Public Library during August.
This community engagement project will include interactive activities and events on the topic of implicit bias, defined as "unaware judgements or stereotypes about people and groups."
As the exhibit notes, we are all biased. Their goal is to get us to become conscious of our biases and "retrain our brains."
In addition to testimonials and videos, there'll be interactive activities for kids and a fun escape room for adults to test your biases.
The exhibit is part of the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service, which takes art, science, and history exhibits from the Smithsonian Museum in Washington, D.C., and shares them with communities at sites across the country, such as libraries. The exhibition tours typically last four weeks at each site and include exhibits on other topics, such as girlhood, sea creatures, and cultural resistance movements.
According to a release, “The Bias Inside Us” draws from the work of psychologists Mahzarin R. Banaji and Anthony G. Greenwald and their book, Blindspot: Hidden Biases of Good People. It’s based on an original concept developed by Minnesota-based nonprofit Tolerance in Motion, a traveling educational experience about prejudice.
An opening reception on July 25 will feature a commemorative poem from Dallas Poet Laureate Mag Gabbert and a presentation from SMU professor Michael Phillips, author of White Metropolis.The exhibition also features Spanish photographer Angélica Dass’ Humanae project, a collection of portraits with different skin tones that challenge the concept of race.
The schedule is as follows:
- August 3 at 2 pm: "Is This a Cat?" Kids can learn about bias through the eyes of different animals, and discover how optical illusions change our viewpoint and perspective.
- August 17 from 11 am-12:45 pm: Learn about civic engagement and character building through the book, Monster Needs Your Vote, by Paul Czajak.
- August 13-24: "Escape Your Bias Puzzle Room": Can you escape the bias in your mind? Put your problem solving skills to the test in this puzzle room.
- August 24 from 2-6 pm: "Unity Concert: Your Vote Rocks!" Hear live bands, meet a Lil Sebastian lookalike, and be a part of a karate dance party. Register to vote, learn about candidates and learn your voting rights.