Krabby Patty News
Spongebob SquarePants Krabby Patty drafts Dallas in 12-city promotion
In cartoon food news, Dallas will be one of 12 cities serving up "Krabby Patty" sandwiches in a nationwide celebration of Nickelodeon cartoon SpongeBob SquarePants.
The beloved cartoon, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary, stars an adorable square yellow sponge named SpongeBob SquarePants, who lives in the city of Bikini Bottom on the floor of the Pacific Ocean and works as a fry cook at an underwater fast-food resstaurant called the Krusty Krab. The Krabby Patty is their signature dish.
The national promotion is called The Krabby Patty Collab, launched by Viacom/Paramount, which owns SpongeBob SquarePants; they already have a website for the promotion, although with little information beyond "coming soon."
The promotion will feature the participation of multiple restaurants, plus a fast-food chain. Each will create their unique rendition of the famed Krabby Patty sandwich, which they'll serve for a limited time during October.
The fast-food chain has already been identified as Wendy's; their involvement was revealed via an in-house memo sent to Wendy's franchisees on August 16.
According to the memo, Wendy’s Krabby Patty entry will be a cheeseburger with fresh produce and a secret Krabby Patty sauce. Wendy's will also issue an accompanying limited-edition pineapple-flavored Frosty — their frozen dairy dessert — made from vanilla ice cream and pineapple mango purée.
The Krabby Patty is actually a meatless hamburger, featuring a mystery patty served on seaweed buns — a fact noted by more than one Reddit commenter, such as the one who said, "Fun fact, actual Krabby Patties have no meat in them," and another who responded, "That’s what confused me. Finally an opportunity for a popular meatless burger and no, it’s just a Wendy’s beef burger with probably a mix of ketchup and mayo sauce."
Each Wendy's location will also get 500 limited-edition SpongeBob sticker sheets to hand out with the special burgers.
In addition to Wendy's, a number of smaller restaurants across the U.S. have been invited to join the promotion by submitting their creative Krabby spinoff.
Restaurants and support personnel who've been hired to oversee the program in individual markets have all been sworn to secrecy, but according to one source involved with the promotion who asked not to be identified, it will take place across a dozen cities including Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, and Seattle; plus three cities outside the U.S.: London, Mexico City, and Toronto.
We're in the early days of a SpongeBob revival, which began in August with a Netflix film called Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie; it was No. 1 for two weeks.
There's also a new film in the works calledThe SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, directed by series veteran Derek Drymon and starring the show's regular voice cast plus Mark Hamill, scheduled for release for the Christmas movie season in December 2025.
Paramount did not respond to a request for more information.
Previously, there were three SpongeBob films: The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie in 2004, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water in 2015, and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run in 2020.