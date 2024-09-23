Reality TV News
13 entrepreneurs from Dallas-Fort Worth star in TV series on start-ups
An award-winning show about entrepreneurs, airing on KERA Channel 13, will dedicate its entire season to Dallas-Fort Worth.
Called Start Up, it crosses the U.S. in search of deserving entrepreneurs to highlight. But for its upcoming 12 season, all 13 episodes will be dedicated to DFW businesses.
This is only the second time in the show’s history that an entire season has been dedicated to a single location. Dallas-Fort Worth is just that good.
“Choosing to produce an entire season in one location is a decision we don't take lightly, and when it came to selecting Dallas-Fort Worth, the choice was clear,” says producer Jenny Feterovich. “The region offers a unique blend of big-city resources and a strong sense of community, which is exactly the kind of environment we want to highlight on
Start Up. … Whether it’s a cutting-edge startup or a family-owned business with deep roots in the area, DFW has it all.”
With 143 episodes filmed across 46 states, Start Up has become not only a fun Saturday night thing to watch, it's also used as an educational tool in schools, universities, and prisons, and has received multiple Daytime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Host, Writer, and Casting.
This season’s all-DFW lineup of entrepreneurs includes:
Ampersand: Coffee house by day and lounge by night, Fort Worth-based Ampersand takes a fresh, youthful approach to hospitality.
Desert Creek Honey Sells raw, unfiltered honey and beekeeping supplies.
Just Elope: Specializes in intimate, creative micro weddings, handling all the details to create beautiful, small-scale celebrations.
Magdalena’s Catering & Events: Fort Worth catering company known for its food truck, supper club, and Spanish tapas restaurant.
Blade Craft Barber Academy: Redefined the barber industry by training a new generation of barbers and challenging traditional perceptions. (Unfortunately, they shut down in July.)
J.C Scott: Bespoke clothing and styling services including custom-made suits starting at $800.
Veterans Moving America: A mission-driven company that exclusively employs U.S. military veterans, providing meaningful, long-term employment opportunities.
Mansfield Funeral Home and Cremations: First woman-owned funeral home in the area, redefining the industry with compassion, empathy, and professionalism.
Simpleaf: Eco-friendly, biodegradable flushable wipes, driven by a mission to address social inequities and sustainability.
Revitalize Charging Solutions: Provides convenient and affordable EV charging stations for both residential and commercial use.
The Blok Climbing Co: Family-owned bouldering destination.
BWI Contractors: Dedicated to bringing affordable housing to the market while mentoring others.
Herbal Goodness: Manufacturer of unique superfoods and herbal formulations for personalized holistic wellbeing, while empowering women.
The season will debut on KERA Dallas PBS on September 28 and will air on Saturdays at 6 pm.