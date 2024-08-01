SFOT News
How to score discount tickets for the 2024 State Fair of Texas
The 2024 annual State Fair of Texas debuts on September 27, starting a three-week run through October 20 with rides, fried food, music, and fun.
Given the amount of money visitors are likely to spend inside the gates, it's smart to try to save money on admission into the Fair. That's where we come in: Below you will find every possible way to get a discount on tickets for the 2024 event.
Unlike in the past, prices for single day tickets vary by the day. If you go on a weekday, prices at the gate are $10 for kids 3-12 and seniors, and $15 for adults. That bumps up to $15 and $20 on Fridays and $18 and $25 on Saturdays and Sundays. If you can wait until 5 pm, adults can get in for the price of a kids ticket, a savings of up to $7.
If you're not sure what day of the week you want to go, the Fair also offers Premium Tickets for $24 that are good on any day, giving at least a saving of $1 for adults on weekends (premium tickets are also available in two- and four-pack combos that include $50 worth of food, ride, and game tickets).
The Season Pass is a great option for those who know they'll be attending multiple times. This option is available for $60, which pays for itself after three visits if you're an adult. The season pass also includes two vouchers for $5 off parking, one Bring-A-Friend ticket, $10 off State Fair Merchandise with any $50 Purchase, and more goodies.
Premium tickets and season passes are now available at BigTex.com/Tickets; individual day tickets go on sale on September 16.
But those are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the discounts you can get on certain special days during the Fair:
- Peanut Butter Drive Opening Day (Friday, September 27) - Anyone who brings two jars of peanut butter to donate to the North Texas Food Bank will receive $10 admission at the gate.
- Dr Pepper Value Days – Big Tex Insiders (aka those who sign up to get e-mails from the State Fair ) can purchase tickets online for $10 on Dr Pepper Value Days, which is every Tuesday and Thursday of the Fair. To receive the promotion code, sign up at BigTex.com/Insider.
- North Texas Food Bank, Feed the Need: Every Wednesday of the Fair, visitors can bring five canned food items to receive admission for only $5. All canned donations go to the North Texas Food Bank, which helps feed members of the community.
- Senior Day: Every Thursday of the Fair, senior citizens 60 years and older receive admission to the Fair for only $5.
- McDonald's coupons: Discount coupons are available at participating McDonald’s locations throughout Dallas-Fort Worth on tray liners and inside meal bags, giving a savings of $5 on any day of the week.
- Military Appreciation Day sponsored by Chevrolet: All active duty military, retired military, and veterans save $5 off any day when they present valid documentation of military service at the gate or online. Spouses of service men and women with a valid Military Spouse ID and accompanying children under the age of 18 also receive discounted admission.
- First responders:All first responders get the same discount of $5 off on any day when they present a valid badge or ID card from their department or organization at the gate or online. Spouses of first responders and accompanying children under the age of 18 also receive discounted admission.
- Group Tickets and Corporate Discount Program: If you're planning on bringing a big group or your company to the Fair, they offer unspecified deals for both; go to BigTex.com for more information.
In addition to ticket discounts, you can also save on rides on Thrilling Tuesdays, when most rides on the Midway are four coupons, with kiddie rides discounted to three coupons on Tuesdays (exceptions include the Thrillway and the Texas Star Ferris Wheel).
If food savings are what you're after, Thrifty Thursdays give you a chance to try signature menu items at participating food vendors at a reduced price, ranging from mini versions to regular-size items.
Finally, for all the hoarders out there, check your drawers for old Food and Midway Coupons from past Fairs. Those coupons are good for this and all future Fairs, and as of 2023, you can use them on food, rides, AND for games.
And that's not all! Bookmark this page, as we will add other ticket discounts announced by various State Fair partners in the days and weeks leading up to the start of the biggest annual event on the Dallas calendar.