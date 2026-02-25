Lights, Camera, Action
Taylor Sheridan sets new 'Frisco King' series in buzzy Dallas suburb
New Orleans’ loss is North Texas’ gain. NOLA King, a forthcoming spinoff of the Paramount+ series Tulsa King, is relocating from the Big Easy to the Dallas suburbs, with a new name to boot. The new show — which is now titled Frisco King — will take place primarily in Frisco, Texas, according to The Wrap entertainment news website.
Ironically, the crime drama will be set in one of the country’s safest suburbs, which is home to nearly 250,000 people. Booming Frisco is also home to several major employers, including the Dallas Cowboys, Keurig Dr Pepper, PGA of America, and T-Mobile USA.
Production of Frisco King is scheduled to start next month in Fort Worth, The Wrap reported. Paramount+ announced the Tulsa King spinoff last July, with Samuel L. Jackson in the lead role.
The final two episodes of the third season of Tulsa King, which kicked off in September, introduced Jackson’s character, mafia hitman Russell Lee Washington Jr. Jackson will be an executive producer of Frisco King.
By all accounts, Frisco isn’t a hub for mafia figures like Jackson’s character. However, the Civello crime family was active in Dallas in the 1950s and ’60s.
Prolific writer, director, and producer Taylor Sheridan, who lives on a ranch in Weatherford, will write all eight episodes of the first season of Frisco King. Sheridan, an executive producer for both of the King shows, is the creative force behind a host of other hit streaming series, including Yellowstone, 1883, 1923, Mayor of Kingstown, Lioness, and Landman.
“We are honored to have Taylor Sheridan write the first season of Frisco King and bring to life Samuel L. Jackson’s iconic character,” says Matt Thunell, president of Paramount Television Studios. “Having him pen all episodes of the season with his singular voice will be a treat for fans of Tulsa King and audiences around the world.”