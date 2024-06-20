This weekend across Dallas is packed full, with events all over the spectrum. Choices include two stand-up comedy events, a film festival, seven theater productions (including a national Broadway tour), a Pride block party, two big-name concerts, a jazz concert, a dance production, and a fundraising music event.
Below are the best ways to spend your free time this weekend. Want more options? Lucky for you, we have a much longer list of the city's best events.
Thursday, June 20
Hyena's presents The Sklar Brothers
Randy and Jason Sklar, aka The Sklar Brothers, are a postmodern take on a stand-up comedy duo. They have released six comedy albums, have had two Comedy Central Half Hour Presents specials, and currently have a one-hour stand-up special on Netflix, What Are We Talking About, and another one-hour special that premiered on Starz, Hipster Ghosts. They'll perform for one night only at Hyena's.
Oak Cliff Film Festival
The Oak Cliff Film Festival is a four-day event featuring a variety of feature films, short films, concerts, workshops, and more. Highlights include opening night film Omar and Cedric: If This Ever Gets Weird, spotlight feature Janet Planet, the documentary Three Sparks, closing night film Between the Temples, and more. Events will take place through Sunday at Texas Theatre, Oak Cliff Assembly, Bishop Arts Theater Center, Oak Cliff Cultural Center, The Kessler Theater, and more.
The Firehouse Theatre presents Aladdin: Dual-Language Edition
When the rebellious princess, Jazmin, and a delinquent street rat, Aladdin, meet in the marketplace in Disney's Aladdin, they find something special in one another. Together, they work to transcend the barriers between them, and with a little magic, help create a better future for themselves and for Agrabah. In this Dual-Language Edition, the story begins centuries ago, when the royalty of Agrabah spoke one language, and the citizens another. Communication is impossible without translation ... which is controlled by the evil vizier, Jafar. The production runs through July 7 at The Firehouse Theatre in Farmers Branch.
Dallas Comedy Club presents Michael Longfellow
Michael Longfellow is currently a cast member on Saturday Night Live. He joined as one of the new featured players of the show’s current 48th season. Prior to SNL, he was one of eight comedians chosen for the inaugural Netflix Introducing… showcase at the Netflix is a Joke Festival in 2022, and made his late night debut on Conan in 2018. He'll perform five times through Saturday at Dallas Comedy Club.
Broadway Dallas presents Hairspray
In 1960s Baltimore, 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world? Hairspray features hit songs like “Welcome to the '60s,” “Good Morning Baltimore,” and “You Can’t Stop the Beat.” The national tour runs through June 30 at the Music Hall at Fair Park.
Rover Dramawerks presents Deadline
Eight mystery writers arrive at a legendary writer’s remote island mansion for the Deadline Challenge – 24 hours to write the best murder mystery, with the winner receiving a life-changing publishing deal. In reality, they’ve been brought together to solve a murder – the victim yet be determined and the killer yet to strike. If one of them can murder one of the others and get away with it, they'll win the contest. Who will live? Who will die? Who will survive ... the Deadline? The production, performed by an all-youth cast, will have four performances through Sunday at Cox Playhouse in Plano.
Shakespeare Dallas presents Twelfth Night
Hilarity ensues in Twelfth Night, the classic Shakespeare romantic comedy - now set in the 1930s - through a classic case of mistaken identity. When Viola and her twin brother Sebastian are shipwrecked on the African coast and believe the other to be drowned, Viola disguises herself as a young man and, under the name of Cesario, gets a job as a servant for the Duke, Orsino. The production will run in repertory with Scenes from The Odyssey at Samuell-Grand Amphitheater through July 21.
Friday, June 21
Dallas Arts District Pride Block Party
The Dallas Arts District - featuring the Dallas Museum of Art, Nasher Sculpture Center, and Crow Museum of Asian Art - will present the 7th annual Pride Block Party. The event includes pride-themed tours, performances, films, artists, gourmet food trucks, makers, drag shows, informational tables, activities, guided tours, and more.
Styx and Foreigner in concert
Styx and Foreigner are two of the longest-tenured rock bands working today, with Styx releasing their first album in 1972 and Foreigner debuting in 1977. Styx has continued to release new music well into the 21st century, putting out Crash of the Crown in 2021, while Foreigner hasn't released a new album since 2009's Can't Slow Down. They'll both play the hits and more as part of their Renegades & Juke Box Heroes tour at Dos Equis Pavilion. They will be joined by John Waite.
Repertory Company Theatre presents Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats is one of the biggest hits in theatrical history. Based on T.S. Eliot’s Old Possum’sBook of Practical Cats, the musical spectacular has captivated audiences in over 30 countries and 15 languages. With new direction and new choreography for a new generation, audiences can experience Cats for the first time as it begins a new life. The production runs through June 30 at Repertory Company Theatre in Plano.
Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Jazz at Symphony Center: Pieces of a Dream
With more than 40 years of performing under their belts, Pieces of a Dream has built an impressive legacy of innovation and eclecticism – talents that have kept them fresh and authentic in a jazz world that’s ever-changing. Dubbed a "tough act to follow" by the legendary Count Basie, the band, consisting of keyboardist James Lloyd and drummer Curtis Harmon, will bring their trademark catchy riffs, infectious grooves, and compelling vocals. They'll perform at Meyerson Symphony Center.
Pegasus Contemporary Ballet presents Synergy
Pegasus Contemporary Ballet will present Synergy, a night uniting local musicians from various genres and dancers on a single stage. The performance will include three world-premiere choreographic commissions, each created in collaboration with musicians performing live, including jazz violinist Scott Tixier; percussionist and producer Christopher ‘Chill’ Hill; and techno composer and producer Declan James. The production takes place at Moody Performance Hall on Friday and Saturday.
Art Centre Theatre presents Annie Get Your Gun
Annie Oakley is the best shot around, and when she's discovered by Col. Buffalo Bill, he persuades this novel sharpshooter to join his Wild West Show. It only takes one glance for her to fall head over heels for dashing shooting ace Frank Butler, who headlines the show. She soon eclipses Butler as the main attraction, which - while good for business - is bad for romance. The rousing, sure-fire finale hits the mark every time in a testament to the power of female ingenuity. The production runs through July 7 at Art Centre Theatre in Plano.
Aventura in concert
Romeo Santos will reunite with his group Aventura for a special tour, Cerrando Ciclos. The tour will mark the last time Romeo Santos and Aventura will join forces on stage, offering fans a unique opportunity to relive the hits that defined an era in Latin music. Aventura has released six albums in their career, most recently The Last in 2009. They'll perform on both Friday and Saturday at American Airlines Center.
Saturday, June 22
Teatro Dallas presents Entre Páginas
Entre Páginas is a musical for children and teens in which six actors give life to the story of a girl who loses the final page of a story. In search of her happy ending, she embarks on a magical journey in the library trying to find a writer to help her complete the end of the story. The U.S. premiere of the production, presented by Teatro Dallas, will have four performances through June 30 at Latino Cultural Center.
Sunday, June 23
Project Unity and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra present Together We Sing
The Dallas Symphony Orchestra and Project Unity will present Together We Sing, the annual musical and special event fundraiser benefitting Project Unity’s signature community programs. The evening will blend gospel and classical music, featuring Marvin Sapp and Odell Bunton, Jr.; a special tribute to Mandisa, a performance by Dallas Black Dance Theatre, and more. There will also be an award presentation to Reverend Dr. Raphael G. Warnock, Sr., a U.S. senator from Georgia. The event takes place at Meyerson Symphony Center.