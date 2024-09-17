In the Holiday Spirit
The Chi Omega Christmas Market is comin' to town this month
It's definitely not too early to start your holiday shopping, especially when you know the money you'll be spending is also helping local nonprofits.
Chi Omega Christmas Market, one of Dallas’ most iconic and beloved holiday traditions, is happening September 26-28, 2024, at Dallas Market Hall.
Thousands of shoppers look forward to this massive and merry event — now in its 47th year — where more than 200 handpicked merchants from around the country offer up their finest gifts and decor.
This luxury marketplace includes a wide variety of hard-to-find items such as jewelry, home décor, women’s and men’s fashions, football and team spirit gear, toys, food and drinks, items for entertaining, linens, original art, and holiday décor for Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.
Find every ornament you could imagine.Photo courtesy of Yule Love It
From the traditional to the fashionably chic, there is something for every age and price point at the Chi Omega Christmas Market.
Since 1978, the Market has donated more than $10 million to collegiate scholarships and local charities such as Genesis Women's Shelter & Support, Make-A-Wish North Texas, and Bonton Enterprises.
This year, Chi Omega Christmas Market will be held at Dallas Market Hall, 2200 Stemmons Freeway. Parking is free.
Shopping hours are:
- Thursday, September 26: First Call Shopping from 9 am-1 pm, general admission from 1-9 pm
- Friday, September 27: 9 am-8 pm
- Saturday, September 28: 9 am-5 pm
Santa Claus will even be strolling around the Market, ready to pose for pictures and hear holiday wishes.
To purchase tickets for the Chi Omega Christmas Market, visit here.