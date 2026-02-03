Concert News
Country superstar Tim McGraw returns to Dallas on new 2026 summer tour
Country music superstar Tim McGraw is going on the road once again in 2026, this time with The Pawn Shop Guitar Tour that will include a stop at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas on Friday, September 11.
The 33-date tour, kicking off on July 9 in Bethel Woods, New York, will mostly go to outdoor amphitheaters across the U.S. and Canada, although McGraw's second Texas stop will be at Moody Center in Austin.
Virginia country band 49 Winchester will serve as opening act on most dates, with Timothy Wayne joining in both Dallas and Austin.
The tour will also include three special stadium concerts, where McGraw will be joined by special guests The Chicks and Lady A. (Unfortunately, the Dallas show isn't a stadium concert - disappointing for fans of The Chicks, who got their start in Dallas).
The tour is named after a new track from McGraw entitled “Pawn Shop Guitar,” which is set for release in March. McGraw's most recent album was Standing Room Only in 2023.
With more than 30 years in the music business, McGraw remains one of the most popular artists in the country genre. Only three of his 17 albums have failed to make the top two on Billboard's Country chart, with 13 of them going to No. 1.
Tickets for the tour will first be available via an artist presale starting on Wednesday, February 4 at 10 am through a premium version of his fan experience, McGrawONE+.
Those who download the new app will get a code to get first shot at tickets, content, and more.
A Citi presale will follow starting on Thursday, February 5, and additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, February 6 at 10 am at timmcgraw.com.
Tim McGraw - 2026 Summer Tour Dates
- July 9, 2026 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
- July 10, 2026 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
- July 11, 2026 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium (with The Chicks and Lady A)
- July 16, 2026 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre
- July 17, 2026 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
- July 18, 2026 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
- July 23, 2026 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
- July 24, 2026 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
- July 25, 2026 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
- July 30, 2026 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park (with The Chicks and Lady A)
- July 31, 2026 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
- August 1, 2026 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
- August 6, 2026 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
- August 7, 2026 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
- August 8, 2026 – Daniel Island - Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium
- August 13, 2026 – Birmingham, AL – Coca-Cola Amphitheater
- August 14, 2026 – Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater (PNC Music Pavilion)
- August 15, 2026 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
- August 21, 2026 – Kansas City, MO – Morton Amphitheater
- August 22, 2026 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre
- August 23, 2026 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Field (with The Chicks and Lady A)
- August 27, 2026 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
- August 28, 2026 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
- August 29, 2026 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater
- September 10, 2026 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
- September 11, 2026 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
- September 12, 2026 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
- September 17, 2026 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
- September 18, 2026 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
- September 19, 2026 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
- September 24, 2026 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- September 25, 2026 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- September 26, 2026 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre