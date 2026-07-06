Women's Soccer News
Dallas Trinity FC gets new owner and manager amid World Cup fever
The women's soccer team Dallas Trinity FC is getting a makeover heading into its upcoming season, with a new owner taking over behind the scenes and a new manager leading the way on the field.
On June 30, Atlético Dallas acquired Dallas Trinity FC, bringing the two entities together under the ownership of USL Dallas, LLC, uniting two clubs with a shared commitment to growing professional soccer across North Texas, a release says.
Atlético Dallas is a men's team that was announced in 2024 to be the newest member of the USL Championship league. It is scheduled to start play in 2027.
Dallas Trinity FC will continue competing in the Gainbridge Super League (aka USL Super League), which will play an abbreviated 2026 fall season before transitioning to a spring-to-fall calendar in 2027, team management says.
They will also continue to play their home games at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Fair Park.
“Dallas Trinity FC would not be where it is today without the commitment, passion, and vision of the Neil family,” said Matt Valentine, Founder and Chairman of Atlético Dallas, in a statement. “They built something special, and we are honored to continue building upon that foundation. Our goal is simple: support the club’s continued success, honor its identity, and help create a future where professional women’s and men’s soccer become defining institutions in Dallas sports.“
That announcement was quickly followed by another release on July 2 about the hiring of Lee Nguyen as the club's new First Team Manager and Technical Director.
Nguyen joins Dallas Trinity after five seasons coaching in the National Women's Soccer League, including the Washington Spirit (which won the 2021 NWSL Championship) and Seattle Reign FC.
According to the release, Nguyen enjoyed a long playing career, appearing with teams in the Netherlands, Denmark, Vietnam, and Major League Soccer over 17 professional seasons. He also made nine appearances with the United States Men’s National Team.
In the MLS, he made more than 250 appearances with the New England Revolution, LAFC, and Inter Miami CF. Nguyen was a finalist for the 2014 MLS MVP Award, helping to lead the Revolution to the MLS Cup Final.
Nguyen is also coming home, having been born in Richardson. He played youth soccer for the Dallas Texans before starring at Plano East Senior High School and Indiana University.
"This is an important moment for Dallas Trinity FC," said Brian Corcoran, Sporting Director for Atlético Dallas, in a statement. "Lee's résumé speaks for itself, but what impressed us most was his vision for building a winning culture. Bringing home someone who grew up in this community, earned respect throughout the game as both a player and a coach, and now has the opportunity to lead this club made perfect sense. We're excited to see him lead Dallas Trinity into its next chapter."