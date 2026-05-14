Join The Club
This beach club is destined to be Dallas' hottest summer destination
Summer is just around the corner, temperatures are on the rise, and that means it's time for poolside fun in the sun. Village Beach Club is your ticket to the city's hottest poolside destination — from big parties to relaxing pool days — and it opens to the public this Saturday, May 16.
Dive in this weekend to be among the first guests of the season, then get ready for a stacked summer lineup of live music, watch parties, and big holiday celebrations, beginning with Memorial Day weekend.
Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer, and Village Beach Club will kick off the season with a full weekend of music and vibes. Austin Milz takes over the pool with a high-energy day party on Saturday, May 23, followed by global EDM favorite Adventure Club on Sunday, May 24.
The party continues with Tchami on May 30 and Yung Gravy on June 6. And as the summer heats up, so does the calendar, with special appearances and more big names — like Love Island's Nic Vans on July 18 — for nonstop vibes all summer long.
The summer concert lineup is packed.Photo courtesy of Village Beach Club
Special event tickets are on sale now. Grab a single ticket, upgrade to premium seating, or reserve a private cabana for the ultimate VIP day with friends.
Whichever you choose, you get access to the entire Village Beach Club experience, including a swim-up bar, heated lap pool, hot tub, sandy beach lounge, luxury daybeds, and more.
Looking to unwind by the water and soak up the sun? Day passes are available for relaxing poolside escapes outside of major event dates.
Whatever your summer vibe, you'll find it at Village Beach Club. Explore the full event calendar and find your perfect pass here.