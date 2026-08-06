Weekend Event Planner
These are the 10 best things to do in Dallas this weekend
The slate of events in and around Dallas this weekend is almost evenly split between performing arts and music. Choices include a circus, four local theater productions, four concerts from big-name acts, and a special anniversary show for a local burlesque troupe.
Below are the best ways to spend your free time this weekend. If you want more options, check out our calendar for an even longer list of the city's best events.
Thursday, August 6
UniverSoul Circus
UniverSoul Circus features an all-star cast, circus thrills, stunts, and interactive entertainment. Highlights include an Ethiopian pole act, a graceful ballerina act, an aerial lyra duo, an ultra-stylized roller-skating troupe, a strong-man hand-balance duo, a high-flying Zhukau Swing acrobatic act, and more. The circus runs through August 22 in a big tent in the parking lot at The Shops at Redbird.
The Firehouse Theatre presents Grease
It’s 1959 at Rydell High, and Danny and Sandy’s summer romance is about to face the ultimate test: senior year. Featuring beloved hits like “Summer Nights,” “Greased Lightnin’,” and “You’re the One That I Want,” Grease is the ultimate rock ‘n’ roll party. The production runs through August 23 at The Firehouse Theatre in Farmers Branch.
Friday, August 7
Kesha in concert
Pop singer Kesha is putting her money where her mouth is, as her 2025 album, . (PERIOD), is her first release on her new independent music label, Kesha Records. And she's promising that this tour, aptly titled The Freedom Tour, will be a celebration for both her and her fans, featuring "surreal visuals, cathartic sing-alongs, and the kind of emotional release that transforms arenas into spiritual safe places." She'll perform at Dos Equis Pavilion.
NTPA Repertory Theatre presents Disney's Frozen
In the beautiful mountainous kingdom of Arendelle, Princesses Anna and Elsa grow up sheltered inside their castle, isolated from the world and increasingly distant from each other. When Elsa is crowned queen, the magical powers she’s desperately tried to conceal from her sister take control, and she flees into the mountains. As a ferocious winter descends on Arendelle, Anna sets off on an epic journey to find Elsa and bring her home with the help of hardworking ice harvester Kristoff, his loyal reindeer Sven, and a happy-go-lucky snowman named Olaf. The production runs through August 16 at North Texas Performing Arts in Plano.
The Core Theatre presents Tennessee Wet Rub
It’s January 30, 1951, and perhaps what is the worst winter storm in Tennessee’s history is burying the state under snow and ice. Roads have been shut down, and people are without power. As the storm rages, Bertha and Hank, an older white couple, huddle in their shuttered barbecue restaurant around a kerosene lantern when two young people, a white girl and a Black man, enter. The values and compassion of Bertha and Hank are put to the test when a deputy sheriff arrives, hunting for something — or someone... The production runs through August 30 at The Core Theatre in Richardson.
Richardson Theatre Centre presents See How They Run
In an English vicarage, the vicar and his wife are overwhelmed by a barrage of colorful guests, including an American actress, an American G.I., a cockney maid who has seen too many American movies, an old dowager who “touches alcohol for the first time in her life,” a sedate Bishop aghast at all these goings-on, and four men in identical clergyman suits, one of whom is an escaped prisoner. The production runs through August 30 at Richardson Theatre Centre.
Saturday, August 8
Lollie Bombs present 20th Year Anniversary Show
The 20th Year Anniversary Show for the burlesque troupe Lollie Bombs will highlight burlesque, aerials, sideshow, magic, clowning, chaos, horror, bad ideas, questionable decisions, and an alarming amount of T&A. The show will feature 12 current and former Lollies, joined by three spectacular guests. The show takes place at Theatre Three.
The Mavericks & Friends in concert
At this concert, The Mavericks will honor late lead singer Raul Malo and the music he left behind, performing classics like "Come Unto Me," "Back In Your Arms Again," and "As Long As There's Loving Tonight." Presented as "The Mavericks & Friends," the all-star show will feature a decade-spanning version of the band, along with guest singers like Emily West and James Otto. The concert will be at Majestic Theatre.
Ne-Yo and Akon in concert
Ne-Yo and Akon are both R&B icons, having each started in the early 2000s and notching multiple top 10 albums on the Billboard 200. After previously collaborated on the 2013 David Guetta song, "Play Hard," they've joined forces again as part of their Nights Like This tour. As neither singer is supporting new music — Ne-Yo's most recent album was Self Explanatory in 2022 and Akon's most recent album was Akonda in 2019 — fans will get a full night of their respective hits. They'll perform at Dos Equis Pavilion.
Sunday, August 9
The Black Crowes and Whiskey Myers in concert
This co-headlining concert pairs two rock bands from different eras. The Black Crowes were formed in 1984, releasing their standout debut album, Shake Your Money Maker, in 1990. Whiskey Myers, out of Palestine, Texas, isn't even at their 20-year mark, having released their debut album in 2008. They'll play at Dos Equis Pavilion as part of their Southern Hospitality Tour in support of their new releases: The Black Crowes' Pound of Feathers and Whiskey Myers' Whomp Whack Thunder.