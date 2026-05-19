World Cup Mode
Where to play soccer in Dallas-Fort Worth right now and why it’s becoming the workout of 2026
With the FIFA World Cup 2026 headed to North Texas, Dallas-Fort Worth’s soccer culture is ramping up far beyond FC Dallas watch parties and stadium buzz. Across the Metroplex, adults are increasingly turning to recreational soccer as a fitness routine — one that combines cardio, competition, social connection, and community in a way traditional workouts often don’t.
Unlike repetitive gym routines, soccer blends interval training, endurance, agility, coordination, and strength training into one activity. Recreational leagues also offer built-in mental health and social benefits through team accountability, consistent movement, and regular interaction with other players.
As World Cup excitement builds locally, here are some of the leagues, pickup games, and soccer-centered communities helping adults get back on the field.
Dallas Soccer Alliance
One of the most established adult soccer leagues in North Texas, Dallas Soccer Alliance has developed a strong reputation for competitive outdoor play and serious organization. The league offers 11v11 divisions across multiple skill levels, including over-30 brackets, with games often held at facilities like MoneyGram Soccer Park. The atmosphere skews more competitive than casual.
Best for: serious play and experienced players.
Lonestar Sports & Social Club
For adults looking for a more social entry point, Lonestar Sports & Social Club combines co-ed recreational soccer with the broader social-sports-league experience. The organization offers indoor and outdoor leagues with flexible skill levels, and players can register individually to be placed on teams.
The vibe is intentionally approachable, with many leagues incorporating post-game happy hours and social events alongside gameplay.
Best for: fitness, meeting people, and low-pressure competition.
Meet people, have fun, get fit. Photo courtesy of DFW Footy
Fort Worth Adult Soccer Association
Fort Worth Adult Soccer Association offers a more traditional league structure for players on the west side of the Metroplex. Connected to the broader North Texas adult soccer network, the organization has long served recreational and competitive players looking for organized league play closer to home.
Best for: Fort Worth-based players seeking consistent league competition.
North Texas Premier Soccer Association
North Texas Premier Soccer Association focuses heavily on competitive adult play with age-based divisions including 19–29, 30–39, and 40+ leagues. The structure appeals to longtime players who still want high-level matches while competing against peers in similar age ranges.
Best for: competitive adult league play.
Crossbar Soccer + Beer
Part indoor soccer facility, part sports bar, Crossbar Soccer + Beer reflects the growing “sports-as-social-life” trend reshaping adult recreation in Dallas-Fort Worth. Located in Richardson, the venue hosts indoor leagues and pickup runs while also functioning as a gathering place for watching matches and socializing afterward.
Best for: competitive pickup games with a social scene attached.
Soccer Spectrum
One of the longest-running indoor soccer facilities in Texas, Soccer Spectrum has remained a staple of the North Texas soccer scene for decades. The Richardson facility hosts leagues, tournaments, pickup games, and open play year-round, serving everyone from beginners to longtime players.
Best for: consistent weekly play and long-standing soccer community.
DFW Footy
One of the newer additions to the DFW adult soccer landscape, DFW Footy is positioning itself around accessibility, fitness, and community rather than ultra-competitive play. The league describes itself as “competitive, but not ridiculous,” targeting adults who want organized gameplay without the intensity often associated with traditional leagues.
DFW Footy currently offers coed 5v5 and 7v7 leagues in Downtown Dallas and Duncanville, with players able to register individually, with friends, or as full teams. Seasons include referees, jerseys, scheduled games, and playoffs.
The organization also leans heavily into the social and wellness aspects of recreational sports, emphasizing soccer as a sustainable fitness activity that combines cardio, mental wellness, and community connection.
Ahead of the World Cup, the league recently partnered with Vanta Rooftop for soccer-themed watch parties and community events tied to the growing excitement around the tournament coming to North Texas.
Best for: adults returning to soccer who want fitness, structure, and social connection.
As Dallas prepares to welcome the world for FIFA World Cup 2026, adult recreational soccer is becoming one of the city’s fastest-growing fitness and social outlets — offering locals a way to participate in the global game rather than simply watch it.