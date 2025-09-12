Except this one: We are rewarding 10 lucky winners with a four-pack of State Fair Premium One-Day admission tickets and DARTpasses to ride there. DART is the Official Transportation Provider to the State Fair of Texas.
These premium tickets are valid on any day of the Fair, which runs September 26 through October 19, 2025, with no advance reservations required.
The contest runs today, September 12, through Sunday, September 21. Winners will be notified September 22 via Instagram and a valid mailing address will be required, as tickets will be mailed via post.
Michael McKean, Harry Shearer, and Christopher Guest in Spinal Tap II: The End Continues.
Just over 40 years ago, the mockumentary This is Spinal Tap chronicled the journey of the fictional English rock band Spinal Tap as they tried to mount a tour in the United States. What made the film so funny was not the band’s musical talents, but the way it made fun of egotistical and oblivious rock stars who are convinced that they should be way bigger than they actually are.
Spinal Tap II: The End Continues brings the band back together after a long separation for a reunion concert. David St. Hubbins (Michael McKean), Nigel Tufnel (Christopher Guest), and Derek Smalls (Harry Shearer) have all moved on to small-time stuff; one sells cheese and another runs a glue museum. But the prospect of money and the regaining of relevance convinces them to commit to the concert.
A film crew led by director Marty DiBergi (Rob Reiner) once again follows them every step of the way as they attempt to get back in sync with one another, recruit a new drummer (a notoriously dangerous position), and plan out all the details for the concert. While aging has changed each of them in different ways, it becomes clear that they still face many of the same issues they had in the original film.
Directed by Reiner and written by Reiner, McKean, Guest, and Shearer, the short film (83 minutes) is most notable for its concentration on the musical talent of the group. The first film didn’t discount their abilities, but it mostly focused on everything around them instead of the performances. This film seems to want to make the case that they’re actually good, featuring a few nicely-harmonized sequences, as well as cameos from music royalty like Paul McCartney and Elton John, who pay homage to the legacy of Spinal Tap’s songs.
What the film doesn’t have, at least not on first watch, is the instantly memorable funny moments that made the original a cult classic (and made the sequel worth making in the first place). Showing the members’ off-the-wall non-music jobs is good for a few chuckles, and Tufnel’s ever-expanding wah-wah pedal board makes for a funny visual. But too often it feels like the group is trying to force bits that either don’t work or are a bit too close to jokes from the first film.
Like recent mockumentary-style TV shows, characters in the film occasionally acknowledge the presence of the film crew, making the camera more than just a fly on the wall. However, there are not enough of those types of scenes in the film to make much of an impact. The side characters are similarly underwhelming, with only a ghost tour guide (Don Lake) and a Jack LaLanne-esque fitness instructor (John Michael Higgins) standing out.
McKean, Guest, and Shearer - each close to or older than 80 - may have lost a step physically, but each of them still knows how to deliver a good line or a deadpan look. While the overall story isn’t strong, it’s still a pleasure to see them inhabit their characters again. Reiner has never been a great actor, but he completes the nostalgic feeling of the film.
It was always going to be a long shot for Spinal Tap II: The End Continues to be anywhere near as good as the original, and the final result proves that hypothesis correct. But fans will likely come away with some good feelings watching it; if nothing else, McCartney, John, and other famous cameos are a validation for anyone who’s long loved the first film.
Spinal Tap II: The End Continues is now playing in theaters.