Golf News
KPMG Women’s PGA Championship to make historic debut at PGA Frisco
A major woman's golf championship is coming to Texas: According to a release, the next KPMG Women’s PGA Championship will be held in Texas for the first time, at Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco — a significant moment for the community, golf enthusiasts across Texas, and the PGA of America.
The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship will take place June 19-22, 2025 — an announcement that comes one day after the 2024 event took place in Samammish, Washington, in which golfer Amy Yang won her first major, earning her a spot at the next Olympics.
The week-long event will combine major championship golf with the KPMG Women’s Leadership Summit and a charitable initiative known as the KPMG Future Leaders Program, focused on the development, advancement and empowerment of women.
With one of the highest purses in women’s golf, the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship will draw thousands of attendees to PGA Frisco, broadcasting to more than 240 global territories. Coverage will be streamed on both NBC and NBC Sports platforms with pre- and post-Championship coverage on GOLF Channel.
“Momentum is growing as the countdown to hosting the historic 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at PGA Frisco marches forward,” Championship Director Jason Mengel said in a statement. “We are excited to partner with our friends at KPMG, the LPGA and NBC to continue to elevate this prestigious Championship, celebrate these amazing athletes, and showcase this incredible venue.”
For fans and businesses looking to participate, there are volunteer opportunities and several hospitality packages available, including the 18th Hole Skybox and Club PGA. Hospitality purchasers at the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship receive priority access to hospitality offerings for the 2027 PGA Championship.
There are also limited spots for groups of three amateur players to join one player from the Championship field for the Official Pro-Am during Championship Week. The Pro-Am provides an opportunity to play alongside some of the best golfers in the world on the same course where players will compete.
The Home of the PGA of America is hosting 30 championships over a 13-year span, including a pair of PGA Championships. Future championships at PGA Frisco include the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in 2025 and 2031, the Senior PGA Championship in 2029, and the PGA Championship in 2027 and 2034.