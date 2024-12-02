If there's any one month of the year that comes readily to mind as a shopping month, it's gotta be December, and the Dallas shopping scene is on fire right now, with lots of openings landing just in time for the holidays.
Half of these openings are pop-ups. Others are more enduring. But they're all newly hatched.
Here's a baker's dozen new places to shop in Dallas right now:
Aroma 360
Shop dedicated to room fragrances opens at Galleria Dallas on Level 2 near Abercrombie & Fitch on December 6. Backed by
Shark Tank's Daymond John, the company offers scent diffusers, candles, reed diffusers, and room sprays. Bestsellers include the Mini Pro Scent Diffuser, which sprays scents up to 600 square feet for $300, and the Smart Car Diffuser that activates with car movement and starts at $200.
Babi Sabi
New online-only baby apparel brand founded by Dallas resident Sofiya Deva blends style, sustainability, and social responsibility. The pieces are made by women artisans in rural India who use 100 percent natural dyes and fibers. Each piece takes a full day to make. The debut collection features caps, booties, and accessories, all in neutral tones. Cotton booties range from $33 to $38. Caps and bonnets, in cotton and wool, range from $35 to $45.
Curiosities the Garage
New antiques
shop in East Dallas is a spin-off of Curiosities, the antiques store known locally and nationally for its quirky collection of oddities, historical items, jewelry, and fine art. Owner Jason Cohen is calling this spin-off a "transportation wing," with vintage motorcycles, bicycles, and all kinds of transportation-related memorabilia. That special focus on automotive treasures like century-old Mobil oil signs, Cleveland cycles banners, and vintage toy cars makes it a one-of-a-kind.
Glassybaby
Seattle-based art-glass votive company founded by lung cancer survivor Lee Rhodes just opened a pop-up at NorthPark Center on Level One near Nordstrom in the former Diptyque space — the first outside the PNW. Every glassybaby vessel, whether it's a votive, drinker, rocker, vase, or ornament, is hand-blown by artisans in Seattle and Montana — each with a name and meaning to signify something such as Hope, Courage, Strength, and Gratitude. They come in a rainbow of colors and treatments, including some with college logos such as TCU, priced from $60 to $125 each.
HerStory
Unique Fort Worth shop has spun off a pop-up at Inwood Village in Dallas, at 5350 W. Lovers Ln. #12 where it's selling ethically made items that empower women around the globe who want to change the narrative of fashion. They sell clothes, dresses, accessories, jewelry, hats, scarves, shoes, kids clothes, home accessories, linens, pillows, and more. Flirty dresses range from $250 to $500, and a casual patchwork jacket is $450. Shop wearable art and learn about the stories behind each piece.
Jenni Kayne pop-up
California lifestyle brand has a new pop-up at 34 Highland Park Village, carrying apparel, accessories, home, and apothecary, as well as Oak Essentials, Jenni Kayne’s skincare line. The merchandise includes $500 slouchy cashmere sweaters, pleated skirts, leather totes & mules, and cardigans for days, plus candles, duvet covers, linen sheets, and cashmere throws. Everything's a tasteful beige, including the interior design. The shop is the brand's largest to date and will remain in HPV through spring/summer 2025.
Josey Records
Dallas record store chain has
opened a location in Garland at 1005 Northwest Hwy., where it's selling its trademark assortment of vinyl records, CDs, cassettes, turntables, music posters, new releases, and music accessories, which you can both buy and sell. This is the sixth location and the third in the Dallas area, joining the original in Farmers Branch which owners Waric Cameron and Luke Sardello debuted in November 2014 as one of the largest single independent record stores in the U.S.
Lane Boots
Texas brand headquartered in Arlington known for high-fashion cowboy boots just opened its first storefront at Galleria Dallas on Level 1 between Tommy Bahama and Intimissimi. The boots come in an array of colors and distressed finishes, with zippers on the inside to make them easier to get on and off, and a turquoise-painted sole that owes a nod to Christian Louboutin. More than a few pairs of their
Smoke Show Metallic gold boot made it to Cattle Baron's this year. Prices range from $150 for booties to $325 for a mid-height boot to $500+ for an over-the-knee.
McKinney Hat Company
Hat store in historic downtown Mckinney just quietly
opened a second location at XXX Henderson Ave. where they're bringing the full lineup of Stetson, Resistol, and Charlie 1 Horse hats. Their selection includes Western hats, straw hats, fedoras, and more which they customize for the right fit. You can get a Charlie 1 Horse Country with a Flare for $210, or go large with a Stetson Diamante' 1000X Felt Premium Cowboy Hat which comes with a band featuring a 14K gold buckle and 26 diamonds.for $5,600.
Sarah Seven
Small bridal dress chain founded by designer Sarah Seven just opened a by-appointment-only new shop in Uptown Dallas at 2500 Routh St. They do wedding gowns and chic bridal wear for the modern bride: minimalist and sleek, often using their signature crepe known for its thickness and stretch while maintaining a delicate hand. Plan ahead as there can be a wait-list, and expect to pay $4,000-$10,000.
Ugly Xmas Sweater Shop
Famed
store which has helped turn ugly Christmas sweaters into a pop culture phenomenon has resurfaced in 2024 as a store within a bar at Punch Bowl Social in Deep Ellum, where shoppers can peruse holiday sweaters, both new and used, ranging in price from $15 to $40, while sampling seasonal cocktails and shareable dishes, not to mention the venue's holiday décor and games including bowling, karaoke, darts, and arcade games.
Unbranded
Annual downtown Dallas holiday pop-up shop returns with a rotating roster of entrepreneurs, designers, and artists selling jewelry, purses, clothing, artwork, and bath & body, this year in a partnership with the newly branded SPACE at Adolphus Tower at 1412 Main St.
Vendors include Hippie Adjacent, Rude Girl Treats, Empanada Cookhouse, and more.
Yule Love It
Christmas-themed
offshoot is part of Rockin’ AB boutique, a family-owned shop in McKinney, and it just opened as a pop-up at Galleria Dallas on Level 1 near the Outdoor Plaza entrance for the holiday season. The pop-up is all about the holidays, offering more than 100 glass tree ornaments plus other Christmas-themed items.