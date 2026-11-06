RIP Bruce
Beloved Dallas hair stylist and salon owner Bruce Osgood dies at 59
Dallas salon owner and beloved stylist Bruce Osgood, co-founder of the Osgood O'Neil Salon, passed away in early November, according to a November 2 announcement from the salon; he was 59.
Born on August 16, 1967, Osgood was a well-known figure in the Dallas beauty world, known for his transformative haircuts and styling, as well as the relationships he formed with clients.
Osgood was a prodigy who opened his first salon in Indianapolis when he was only 20 years old. In 1998, he and partner Allane O'Neil founded Osgood O'Neil, opening the first salon in Snider Plaza. The salon grew over the years, with four locations at its peak in Dallas' poshest neighborhoods around the Park Cities, including Knox Street, now closed, and Lovers Lane, which is still open along with the original at Snider Plaza.
As a release notes, even as an owner, Bruce never left the floor. He loved working behind the chair, and his clients were the heart of his work.
When asked once what his specialty was, he said, "Making my clients feel their best."
Bruce Osgood at his salonPhoto courtesy of Osgood-O'Neil Salon / Instagram
One source of pride was a robust training program consisting of a 3,000-hour apprenticeship program through which he trained more than 175 stylists and colorists, many still behind chairs across the U.S.
"To his clients, he was never just your stylist — he was your friend. To his staff, he was family," said Jennifer Williams, manager of Osgood O'Neil Salon. "That was Bruce: all heart, for every person in his chair and every person beside him."
Bruce is survived by his three daughters, Georgie, Alexandra, and Parker.
A Celebration of Life for Bruce will be held on Friday, November 6, at 6 pm at the Osgood O'Neil Salon Lovers Lane location, at 4320 Lovers Ln. Clients and friends are welcome.
His daughters are helping organize the celebration, and family will gather there, as well. According to the release, the family chose the salon as the venue because of the significance it held in Bruce's life, and in theirs: It is where he built his life's work, surrounded by the clients he and Allane cared for — so many of whom became part of the family's own lives.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in his memory to the VHL Alliance.