haberdasher news
Shark Tank dealmaker's menswear brand lands in Dallas' West Village
An innovative menswear brand that got a thumbs-up on Shark Tank will open the doors to its second North Texas store in time for holiday shopping: Collars & Co., creators of a unique collared polo-style shirt, is opening at 3699 McKinney Ave. Suite C313, in Dallas’ West Village.
The new store is expected to open in November, a press release says, which is about a year after Collars & Co. opened its first storefront in Southlake Town Square.
Collars & Co.'s claim to fame is the patent-pending Dress Collar Polo, which combines a soft shirt with a crisp collar. It's been called a game changer in the industry by Forbes magazine.
CEO Justin Baer founded the company in 2021.
"Collars & Co. was created because we hated wearing dress shirts under our sweaters and jackets everyday to work in NYC," Baer said in a statement. "It was always uncomfortable, hot, a pain to get on and then after wearing them, we would have to have our expensive dress shirts dry cleaned."
Since securing a $1 million deal with Dallas' Mark Cuban and Peter Jones on Shark Tank in 2022, Collars & Co. has unveiled a full line of men's clothes including jackets, blazers, shoes, shorts, T-shirts, and pants, and have also expanded into women's wear and accessories, although the DFW-area stores sell men's clothes only.
Baer says his pieces are designed to make getting dressed easier, with versatile styles that can be worn on their own or layered together.
Stepping into a Collars & Co. store, he adds, is "an invitation for our customers to step into our world of elevated comfort and sharp style."
Investor Mark Cuban, a long time resident of Preston Hollow, just a few miles from West Village, said in a statement that he is pleased with the brand's expansion and physical stores.
“Collars & Co. solved a real problem for guys who want to look sharp without being uncomfortable, and Dallas is my hometown, so I couldn’t be prouder to see the brand open its doors in West Village.”