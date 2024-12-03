Start Shopping
Find delightful holiday gifts at NorthPark Center's bright new stores
The holiday season always looks merry and bright at Dallas' NorthPark Center, with the treasured shopping destination's bevy of whimsical displays and festive events.
But there’s even more to love with four shiny new stores that have recently opened their doors — and they bring good tidings of great gifts.
You know it smells amazing in Diptyque.Photo courtesy of NorthPark Center
Diptyque
Level One between Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom
A festive bienvenue is in order for this Parisian fragrance label that relocated and expanded its footprint with a charming boutique that’s a feast for the senses.
Not only will you find an enticing array of scented candles, fragrances, skincare, and décor, the brand pays homage to Dallas with a mural in the entry salon (created by artists Redfield & Dattner) that’s inspired by the vast beauty of Texas.
What to gift: Winter Trio of small holiday candles, Advent taper candle, and the Hand Care gift box
There's more than Nap Dresses to shop for at Hill House.Photo courtesy of NorthPark Center
Hill House
Level One between Nordstrom and Macy’s
Beloved fashion and lifestyle brand Hill House has graced Dallas with its presence — and its cult-favorite Nap Dresses. But you can also find expanded ready-to-wear collections, pajamas and robes, children’s apparel, and accessories in-store.
Texas-based designer CeCe Barfield Thompson designed the interiors using the brand’s custom Red Shell Vine Stripe print to create a canopied front room, complete with dream closets. This is only the fifth store for the brand and the first in Texas. Lucky us.
What to gift: The Ellie Nap Dress in Juniper Tartan, an adorable Penelope The Nap Dress Piggy Critter, The Eleni pajama set
Glossier
Level One near Macy’s
Another first for Texas, Glossier has officially landed in Dallas and the one-of-a-kind boutique is ready for its close-up. The space marries beauty with art, featuring displays that playfully wink at what you might find in a neighborhood art supply or paint shop.
With everything you need to get holiday-party-ready, the store offers swatch strips to help you find the perfect shade while rows of Cloud Paint cheek color tubes adorn the walls. Find your signature scent at the fragrance island, where you’ll learn how the brand’s personalized "You eau de parfum" reflects you.
What to gift: You Discovery Kit, Balm Dotcom in Hot Cocoa, Chrome beauty bag
Wilson
Level One between Macy’s and Dillard’s
Game, set, match! The iconic brand brings its first store to Texas with sportswear, footwear, equipment, accessories, and more, all perfect for the lovers of sport in your life.
But what’s really winning here is the ability to test-drive a new racket at the in-store hitting wall while enjoying racket-stringing services and equipment rentals.
What to gift: Throwback cardigan, mini duffle, Shift 99 V1 tennis racket
Looking for more ideas? NorthPark Center has compiled more than 145 perfect gifts for everyone on your list in its 2024 Holiday Gift Guide.