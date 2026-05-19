Coffee News
Unique new coffee shop to open inside Coach handbag store in Allen
There's a new coffee shop coming to DFW that's riding a hot trend: It's called The Coach Coffee Shop, and it's opening inside the Coach store at Allen Outlet Malls at 820 W. Stacy Rd., where it will debut in summer 2026.
Coach is famous for its collector handbags, but the shop is a new venture for the company, in its efforts to court younger customers and entice them to stick around. There are currently six locations across the U.S., including one in Austin, which opened at The Domain in 2025. But the company has plans to add many more locations around the world, an expansion into tactile experiences to enhance retail sales.
The menu features coffee, espresso drinks like cappuccinos and lattes, cold brew, matcha lattes with rotating seasonal flavors, and iced beverages. The chain has partnered with Stumptown Coffee Roasters, the highly regarded bean purveyor based in Portland, Oregon, to craft an exclusive Coach Coffee blend that's served in the store, described thusly:
"Featuring notes of rich milk chocolate, sweet toffee, and finishes with sparkling blood orange, the blend is a beautiful balance of flavors from Latin America and Indonesia. Bold and versatile, the blend brews both a classic, everyday drip coffee and an elegant espresso."
Coach Coffee Shop will sell Stumptown coffee beansCourtesy
They also serve pastries, the selection of which varies by store, but might include salted chocolate chip cookies, blueberry muffins, vegan carrot cake muffins, cinnamon rolls, savory scones, ham & cheese croissant, and soft-serve in waffle cones.
There are two signature items:
- Tabby Cake — an adorable chocolate treat shaped like Coach’s trademark Tabby bag
- Lil Miss Jo Cookie — an edible version of the chain's coffee-cup animated mascot used in their ad campaigns
The coffee shop will be located inside the store, and construction is already underway.
With the opening, Coach joins a big trend of cafes located inside high-fashion retailers such as Prada, Chanel, and Dior, which debuted a rare location of Cafe Dior By Dominique Crenn — featuring a menu designed by the acclaimed chef — at their store in Highland Park Village in 2025.
In addition to the Coach Coffee Shop, two other new stores are opening at Allen Outlet Malls: Timberland Outlet, known for creating rugged outdoor gear for men, women and children, opening next to Bath & Body Works; and Psycho Bunny, cult menswear brand that debuted in New York in 2005, opening next to Karl Lagerfeld.