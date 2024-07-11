Fashionable News
Austin-cool women's clothing boutique to expand with store in Dallas
Dallas is getting a new women's boutique clothing store from Austin: Kick Pleat, which sells clothing and accessories from both established and emerging designers, is opening a shop at 4710 W. Lovers Ln., in a storefront west of Inwood Village, with a target opening date by the end of 2024.
The shop, which initially shared the news on Instagram, will take over the space currently occupied by JK Chocolate. After a decade, the micro-cookie company is moving to a larger space at Preston Forest, according to a note on their website.
Kick Pleat is from Wendi Koletar, who founded the original location in 2003 in Austin, where it earns nods for being one of the coolest boutiques in town by locals and beyond, with coverage by Vogue, Teen Vogue, Lucky, and W magazines.
Signature items include chunky silver and gold Sordo jewelry, a Marni bucket bag, a black and beige Savette tote, and Hache moss dress. The shop also carries designer items from brands like Andrea Gomez, Birkenstock 1774, Marni, and WJ Martin.
Dallas will be the third outlet, following a location in Houston which opened in 2016. The Dallas expansion is another opportunity to reach an audience looking for high-end fashion.
"This decision was driven by our desire to expand Kick Pleat's presence in a city that has a thriving luxury market and clientele that appreciates high-end fashion," says Kick Pleat Head of Marketing Caroline Person in an email. "Dallas offers a vibrant retail environment and a growing population of fashion-forward individuals."
They'll offer some merchandise sold at other stores as well as some unique to Dallas.
"While each city has its unique style and preferences, our overarching mission remains the same: to offer elevated staples, exclusive collections like WJ Martin, and an unparalleled shopping experience," Person says. "We plan to tailor our offerings to resonate with the Dallas clientele's tastes and preferences, ensuring that we meet their fashion needs while maintaining the high standards that Kick Pleat is known for."
"The move to Dallas felt like the right move at the right time and a natural addition to our Austin and Houston locations," she says.