Welcome to NorthPark
Dallas' iconic NorthPark Center welcomes the world for summer shopping + more
Dallas’ iconic shopping destination NorthPark Center is gearing up to welcome locals and visitors alike with exclusive summer experiences as the FIFA World Cup arrives in North Texas.
From exciting activations to live performances, live match viewing, and enhanced guest services, NorthPark is the perfect Dallas destination to experience all the buzz during the matches — and beyond.
Exclusive shopping experiences and unmatched art
This summer, NorthPark retailers will host a variety of experiences created exclusively for the tournament, including in-store events and common-area experiences such as a Hugo Boss pop-up, Kendra Scott Color Bar experience, Burberry ice cream cart, and Levi's pop-up.
New stores are also on the horizon for June and July, with the debuts of Sézane, L’Agence, On, and Alo.
In all, guests can explore more than 200 retailers and restaurants, including luxury boutiques and more than 80 brands that are exclusive to NorthPark in Texas. Plus, international visitors can take advantage of NorthPark’s Texas tax-free shopping services.
Amid all of the world-class shopping, visitors can experience more than 50 museum-quality artworks on view throughout the property — including Skittles, a site-specific blown glass installation by Dallas artist Simon Waranch, and Buckyball, the iconic light sculpture by internationally recognized artist Leo Villareal.
New Guest Services Lounge
The new NorthPark Guest Services Lounge, designed in partnership with Arhaus, is located on Level One in South Court across from Louis Vuitton. This is your hub for baggage check, visitor assistance, and limited-edition merchandise from NorthPark and Nasher Sculpture Center. It will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 am-8 pm and Sunday from 12-6 pm.
Outdoor fun at Center Park
NorthPark’s Center Park has been transformed into a vibrant outdoor summer destination featuring live match viewing, family programming, and Texas-sized hospitality.
The east side of Center Park will feature a Texas garden with expanded seating area of picnic tables, cactus and succulent installations, string lighting, and shaded gathering spaces. New sculptural seating from Design Within Reach is positioned near Buckyball, further enhancing the guest experience throughout the garden.
Throughout the tournament from June 11-July 19, live matches will be displayed beneath the shaded trees of the restaurant patios, where guests can enjoy food and wine, while children play across the lawn of Center Park. Eataly Dallas will bring its signature Italian fare to Center Park, and Bread Winners will serve as an additional tournament viewing destination for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with specials on beer, wine, and select food.
“This summer gives NorthPark a unique opportunity to welcome visitors from around the world while celebrating the spirit, hospitality, shopping, dining, and culture of Texas,” says NorthPark owner Nancy A. Nasher.
“From live match viewing and music performances to Texas-inspired experiences, family programming, exceptional shopping and dining, we are proud to create a gathering place that reflects the energy of Dallas and the warmth and character found across our state.”
More of NorthPark's summer entertainment highlights include:
KXT “Live Sessions” Featuring Texas Singers/Songwriters
In partnership with KERA and KXT, NorthPark will present a complimentary concert series celebrating the sounds of Texas on the Center Park screens between matches, delivering intimate performances from celebrated Texas artists. The sessions, showing June 11-July 19, capture the spirit of Texas music through legendary artists and rising stars.
Hill Country Saturdays
Select Saturdays throughout the summer will feature native wildlife encounters, wildflower-inspired crafts, Texas yard games, and family-friendly experiences inspired by the Texas Hill Country. These events are free and open to the public and presented by Visit Fredericksburg. They take place June 20 and 27 and July 4, 11, and 18.
Fourth of July festivities
The Fourth of July brings a special Americana-inspired edition of Hill Country Saturdays, featuring family-friendly programming and festive July 4 giveaways. More Independence Day fun includes Uncle Sam performers on stilts, rope drummers in period costumes, kids’ giveaways, and more. Then, tune in to a special patriotic concert performance as the internationally acclaimed Dallas Winds performs their Salute to the USA. The concert is free and open to the public and begins at 5 pm on July 4 in North Court.
From sports to summer celebrations and exclusive shopping experiences, NorthPark Center is a must-visit destination for Dallas locals and visitors alike. For a full list of shopping, dining, cultural programming, and match schedules, visit northparkcenter.com.