Smells Like a Winner
Mix-your-own perfume boutique wafts into Dallas' West Village
Tom Ford once said, "There is no one-size-fits-all in fragrance, just as there is no one-size-fits-all in life." Dallasites will soon be able to put that into action when Olfactory NYC, a craft-your-own-scent chain, opens in Uptown's West Village.
According to a release, the store will debut in October at 3699 McKinney Ave., #103A, two doors down from Van Leeuwen Ice Cream.
This will be the first Texas location for the modern fragrance house, which offers in-store blending or curated sample kits by mail for customers to create their unique, personalized fragrance.
The experience goes like this: First, customers choose a favorite from nine gender-neutral core fragrances. Then, with the help of a scent advisor, they layer in different accords to create a personalized blend. Guests get to choose their fragrance's bottle label color and hand-stamped label name before it’s created fresh in-store. All custom scents are available for under $100.
For customers who can’t make it to these scent studios, the brand offers an "at-home" version of the custom experience. In addition to fragrances, Olfactory NYC offers body washes, lotions, and solid scent palettes in core scents, all of which are available online.
The new location will be the brand’s ninth retail store and is part of a recent expansion from the original shop in New York City to Atlanta, Boston, Miami, and Washington D.C.
“We look forward to welcoming Dallas into our quickly growing family of stores," says Olfactory NYC founder JJ Vittoria. "For us, retail is designed to create an experience that you can’t find anywhere else — it’s where our customers get to explore, play, and create a fragrance that feels deeply personal to them."