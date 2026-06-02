Closure news
Neiman Marcus in downtown Dallas reportedly closing for good
The iconic downtown Dallas location of luxury department store Neiman Marcus, at 1618 Main St., will close for good, the company says in media reports.
According to The Dallas Morning News, which broke the story June 2, the store will close September 30 and focus its operations on its NorthPark Center location in Dallas.
In a statement to NBC5, a spokesperson for Neiman Marcus parent company Saks Global said, "As we continue to take steps to secure a strong future for Neiman Marcus, our optimized store footprint is aimed at aligning our go-forward presence with customer demand and preferences. After a thorough evaluation, we have made the difficult decision to close the Neiman Marcus Downtown Dallas store on September 30, 2026, and concentrate our resources where our customers prefer to shop.
"Dallas remains an incredibly important market for the Neiman Marcus brand, and our customers in the city and across the suburbs consistently choose to shop at our NorthPark location. We are committed to serving our loyal Dallas customers at NorthPark, where we plan to infuse elements celebrating the Downtown store’s rich history," the statement continued.
CultureMap has reached out to Saks Global for further information and will update this developing story.
Saks Global had announced in March 2025 that Neiman's Downtown - including its Zodiac restaurant and Bridal Salon - would remain open after months of back-and-forth with the City.
The fate of stores operated by Saks Global became unclear following its bankruptcy filing on January 13, 2026 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston.