Retro Runway, Racked
French vintage fashion fair brings luxury finds to Dallas in rare U.S. stop
A renowned Parisian event celebrating collectible design and archival fashion is heading to Dallas for its second-ever U.S. appearance. Vendors at Salon du Vintage will take over Preston Center's 260 Sample Sale, at 8243 Westchester Dr., from Thursday evening, November 5, through Saturday, November 7.
Opened in spring 2024, the 15,000-square-foot 260 Sample Sale space hosts rotating sales of high-end fashion. Salon du Vintage may be its most anticipated event yet, bringing rare vintage fashions, collectible pieces, and archival designs from luxury houses including Chanel, Dior, Hermès, Yves Saint Laurent, and Prada, according to an invitation. Shoppers can also expect fine jewelry and an "ultra-selective" collection of rare watches and accessories sourced from established European vendors, organizers say.
Dallas, ranked No. 8 among the most stylish U.S. cities by travel marketplace Expedia, has no shortage of fashion flea markets and vintage shopping destinations. While Salon du Vintage is not the largest in scale or number of sellers, it is is billed as an "exclusive vintage fashion event" whose levels of luxury top typical traveling trunk shows.
“For nearly 20 years, Salon du Vintage has celebrated the finest in luxury vintage fashion, iconic design, and timeless style," says the Salon du Vintage Instagram page.
The decades-old French fashion fair has stopped in just one other U.S. city — Miami in 2025, a spokesperson says. Organizers call Dallas a destination “with unmistakable character” and “international elegance,” and that "undefinable energy."
Chanel, Dior, Hermès, Yves Saint Laurent, and Prada bags on display.Photo courtesy Salon du Vintage
Host venue 260 Sample Sale sits on the edge of Highland Park, surrounded by upscale consignment shops including Clothes Circuit, Clotheshorse Anonymous, and Consignment No. 235. The New York Times recently explored how 260 Sample Sale is "changing the fashion landscape."
Since opening 260 Sample Sale in Dallas in 2024, brothers Assaf and Ariel Azani have facilitated sales featuring discounted designers such as Proenza Schouler, Maison Margiela, and Marc Jacobs, as well as contemporary and mass labels such as Reformation and Cos.
Luxury brands have traditionally resisted discounting unsold merchandise for fear of diluting their exclusive image. But, as the owners told the Times, more labels have come to accept selling excess inventory through sample-sale venues — "even if those luxury goods don’t look so luxe under fluorescent lighting."
Plus, scraping and competing for nostalgic fashion pieces these days is trendy, a competitive sport.
Salon du Vintage draws collectors, serious vintage and/or style archival aficionados, and high-profile influencers, according to the invitation. But organizers say the event is also for everyone, especially “anyone who knows an exceptional piece when they see one.”
The three-day Salon du Vintage festivities commence Thursday with a VIP party and pre-shopping before sales open to a larger public Friday at 10 am. Here are the details:
Thursday, November 5, 6-10 pm: Bonsoir Paris! is an exclusive VIP cocktail party where Parisian elegance meets Dallas energy, organizers say. Tickets are $100.
Friday, November 6, 6-9 pm: An evening party includes a DJ, open bar, and access to exhibitors and their collections in an intimate and festive setting. Tickets are $85.
General admission: Tckets start at $50 for shopping beginning at 10 am Friday. A pass coveirng both parties plus Friday and Saturday shopping is $150. Tickets available here.
All events take place at 8243 Westchester Dr., Dallas.