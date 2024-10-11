shopping news
Where to shop in Dallas right now: 8 major store openings for October
The October edition of Where to Shop, CultureMap Dallas' monthly roundup of new shops, sales, and accessories, features some major openings (and reopenings), including the biggest name in diamond rings, a popular denim brand, and an online-only collaboration with a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader. It's time to get out there and find some new wardrobe picks.
Here's where to shop in Dallas right now:
Amiri
Los Angeles-based brand that's a little luxury and a little rock 'n roll opened its first North Texas location in August at NorthPark Center; this is also their largest location, at 4,400 square-feet. The new fall collection features both men's and women’s wear, such as a $450 Hollywood canvas hat and $890 crystal beanie. The store uses an open-gallery concept, with art pieces handpicked by founder Mike Amiri throughout the store. It’s located on Level One between Neiman Marcus and Dillard’s.
Boohoo x Reece Weaver
British online fashion brand has collaborated with Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Reece Weaver — who made a name for herself as a breakout star of America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders — on a collection of 40 pastel pieces, including active wear sets, sports bras, and pants, such as the $21 baby pink tracksuit set and the $27 deep waistband sweats. Outfits are available online.
Five Below
Value store just opened a store in Carrollton at 2722 Josey Ln. with an assortment of fashion, tech, decor, and beauty products. Most products range from $1-5, and customers can shop for even more value items above $5 in the Five Beyond shop. Fashions include graphic tees, midi dresses, tanks, and jogger pants ranging from $2.50-$10. This location is approximately 9,500 square-feet, with a party shop featuring helium balloons, décor, and favors for all party needs at any time.
Givenchy Dallas
Luxury bag and clothing brand just opened its first retail location in Dallas at NorthPark Center — the 10th freestanding location in North America. The 5,600 square-feet store offers ready-to-wear clothing and accessories, plus Givenchy’s Fall Winter 2024 Collection, including a pair of strappy high heeled sandals for $1,150 or a bodysuit in monogram tulle for $720. There's also an expansive selection of statement accessories, including various styles of the Voyou handbag, starting at $900 for a Nano Voyou.
Gorjana
Laid-back jewelry brand launched its first lab grown diamond collection, available at the West Village Dallas shop. The collection, an expansion of the brand’s 2020 fine jewelry collection, features 10 statement pieces, including necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and rings. Shoppers can expect to find the diamond row necklace and diamond tennis bracelet with larger stones, and new styles available in store and online. Prices range from $250 for a single huggies ear charm to $1,950 for a tennis bracelet.
James Avery Artisan Jewelry
Texas-based jewelry retailer opened a new store at Wynnewood Village, located at 655 W. Illinois #606 — just in time for a new fall collection featuring chains and Halloween charms such as the $68 Enamel Halloween Dinosaur Costume Charm, with a pop of green and orange setting off the silver charm. They offer crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, bronze, and gemstones. This is their 14th location in Dallas.
Legacy West styling services
Plano shopping center now offers styling services. Introducing the concept to shoppers is Kristen Briggs, who boasts more than 10 years in the industry. Services provided include complimentary consultations, personal shopping, one-on-one wardrobe styling, and fashion creative consulting. Services start at $150 and can be made by appointment.
Madewell
Sustainabile denim jean name famous for its upcycled collections, one-of-a-kind vintage, and preloved Madewell styles recently completed a renovation and expansion of its Dallas location at NorthPark Center — an expansion that included the addition of a new men’s shop. They now offer jeans for men and women as well as a style guide to find the perfect fit. The current fall collection ranges from coats to shirts, such as the McCarren Midweight Quarter Zip Sweatshirt for $98. The store is located on Level Two between Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom.
Tiffany & Co.
Following a major renovation, the beloved jewelry brand has re-emerged at NorthPark Center, with a 7,500-square-foot store whose unique atmosphere provides an experience beyond traditional retail — beginning with an eye-catching facade designed by architect Hugh Dutton that incorporates a kinetic light sculpture to summon the sparkle and luminosity of Tiffany & Co. diamonds. Mirrored screens by artist Nancy Lorenz showcase new jewelry designs and incorporate gold tones, and there are several rare artworks, including works by American artist Richard Prince. The store has several collections, such as Tiffany Lock and Tiffany Knot, featuring gold and silver rings and necklaces, and in the heart of the store, the All About Love section with the brand’s classic engagement rings.The renovated store is on Level One near Neiman Marcus.