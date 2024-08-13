Shopping News
Exciting New York label leads lineup of new shops at Galleria Dallas
North Dallas shopping center Galleria Dallas continues its expansion momentum with a slate of new concepts and brands being added to its roster. Those include three new first-in-market brands, plus retailers, restaurants, and a pop-up boutique.
These new stores follow the opening of the center’s 27,586-square-foot flagship H&M, which contains the first-in-Texas H&M Home. And Netflix House — an immersive movie experience venue that's a combination of Netflix merch store, film house, and restaurant-bar — will be coming to the center in fall 2025, one of two announced in the U.S.
Here's the newcomers:
Uniqlo. Japanese fashion favorite offering clothing and accessories for men, women, and children, will open a first-in-market 20,000-square-foot two-story flagship store, near Mango on Levels 1 and 2. (Galleria is one of three to open in DFW, along with Stonebriar Centre in Frisco and The Parks Mall at Arlington.) Opening in October.
The Royal Standard. The brand, which sells fashion, gifts, and home accessories, will open a first-in-market retail location on Level 2 at Center Court. Opening in September.
Lindsay Nicholas New York. Women's fashion brand will open its first U.S. retail store on Level 1 near Gucci. The pop-up will carry wardrobe essentials with an emphasis on luxurious fabrication and intentional design, with styles that make a statement. Opening in September.
Lululemon. Fitness name is expanding its Galleria Dallas presence by nearly doubling its footprint with a new location on Level 1 across from Apple. Lululemon will remain in its Level 2 space until the new store is complete. Opening late 2024.
Pandora. Jeweler will remodel and expand its footprint while operating in a temporary location on Level 1, next to Tommy Bahama.
Gregory’s. Designer apparel for women and men recently moved to a temporary location next to Gucci on Level 1 while its permanent store is under construction. The new space will be between Gucci and the shopping center entrance near The Westin.
Adorable bear from Knots & LoopsKnots & Loops
Knots & Loops. Dallas-based crochet creations boutique, offering handcrafted pieces by women artisans: from crocheted penguins to dolls and baby rattles — perfect whimsical plush gifts made with love. Now open on Level 3 near Earthbound Trading Company.
Deseri. Black-owned handbag pop-up on Level 1will remain open next to Intimissimi through the end of the year.
Uncle Sharkii. Houston-based poke concept does bowls, boba tea, and Dole soft-serve. Now open on rink level.
If you haven't been, the center has also created dramatic new entries near Gucci and Bachendorf’s as well as the outdoor plaza adjacent to North Italia. And during 2024, all restrooms in the shopping center are to be upgraded. That's yuge. Additionally, the center’s signature digital board over the ice rink will be replaced with the latest technology.
“Big things are coming to our shopping center, showing us a glimpse of the Galleria Dallas of the future,” Galleria Dallas General Manager Angie Freed says in a statement.