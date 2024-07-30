Mall News
Poke bowl shop debuts at Galleria Dallas with boba tea and Dole whip
A poke place is about to debut in Dallas: Called Uncle Sharkii, it's a Houston-based chain that does Hawaiian-style poke bowls, and will open at Galleria Dallas at 13350 Dallas Pkwy., at the rink level, on August 3.
According to a marketing spokesperson, the Galleria was chosen because it’s central to Dallas and attracts a broad spectrum of visitors.
Uncle Sharkii was founded in 2018 by Fen Reyes and her husband Raymond Reyes, and has a cute origin story about a plushy toy which you can read on their website.
The menu has six pre-set bowls with salmon, ahi tuna, spicy tuna, chicken, shrimp, and tofu, as well as a build-your-own. They also do boba tea and Dole soft-serve, which is one of their best-sellers, according to Uncle Sharkii Director of Marketing Quynh Yu.
“Our number one ahi tuna & salmon poke bowl is a classic loved by all," Yu says. "Our taro milk tea is also a crowd favorite, alongside the ever-popular Dole soft-serve in pineapple flavor."
Bowls run from $11 to $15, while teas start at a pricey $5.25. Dole Whip, the price is not listed, but it's a bargain at any price.
This location is a franchise from Siphaphone “Sipa” Meacham, who also owns the two locations in Houston, and and Rose Ngo, who is partnered on the Dallas location.
“At Uncle Sharkii, we strive to be an active and supportive presence in every community we join, and we look forward to building strong connections here in Dallas,” Yu says.
Although this is their first location in Dallas, it's their third in Texas; the other two locations are in Houston’s Underground Tunnels, an underground shopping and eating center, and Pennzoil Place. They favor shopping malls and other non-standalone locations. The restaurant has also expanded to Hawaii and Utah, including partnerships with Walmart stores.