Discount Shopping News
The TJ Maxx of outdoor gear stores Sierra to make DFW debut in Allen
A new store with brand name active and outdoor gear at low prices is coming to Dallas: Sierra, which is sort of like the TJ Maxx version of an outdoor equipment store, will open a location at The Village at Allen, at 170 E. Stacy Rd. #2030.
This is only the second location for Sierra, following its recent Texas debut in San Antonio. According to a release, it'll open on Saturday, October 18 with a grand opening celebration starting at 8 am, including DJ, giveaways, and a hidden tag activity offering a chance to win a Sierra gift card.
Sierra is the go-to destination for value on top active and outdoor brands, with savings of up to 20–60 percent less than department and specialty store prices. They sell gear for every outdoor pursuit, whether it’s a leisurely neighborhood walk, cycling along The Allen Bike Trail, or golfing at Watters Creek.
The company was founded in 1986 and is part of The TJX Companies, Inc., the leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide, whose subsidiaries include T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Winners, and TK Maxx.
There are currently 138 Sierra stores selling apparel, footwear, and gear for the whole family. Some of the current finds include GoreTex jackets, Perrin hiking boots, Adidas duffel bags, Sherpa sweaters, North Face ski pants, Frye knee-high harness boots, Free People denim jackets, Pendleton rain boots, Carhartt beanies, and more.
“We’re excited to bring the Sierra experience to more Texans with our new store in Allen, extending our reach to the greater Dallas-Fort Worth community,” says Sierra Assistant marketing VP Amanda Johnson in a statement. "Sierra is committed to making active lifestyles accessible for everyone. From outdoor adventures to everyday activities, our goal is to provide premium apparel, footwear and gear at prices that make staying active simple and attainable."