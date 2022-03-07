The Texas energy market is deregulated, which is great in the sense that you have hundreds of plans and providers from which to choose.

The not-so-great part is keeping up with it all. Cue EnerGenie, your personal electricity shopper.

It sifts through all the different options to continually find you the best one, and takes care of everything from sign-ups and renewals to customer service communication.

The basics

EnerGenie does all the legwork for you by crunching the numbers on hundreds of plans in your area to find you the best electricity rate. It signs you up for the best plan and then monitors your account usage, using that data to scour the electricity market for the new best rate when it's time to renew.

The extras

You don't have to be on the lookout for gimmicky plans and rate hikes. EnerGenie uncovers all the tricky stuff up front so you get the best plan for your needs — and no surprises.

The process

EnerGenie handles all communication and sign-ups with the electric company, and ensures that there is zero disruption between your old plan and the new one. If any issue or questions arise, they handle them for you.

The savings

CultureMap readers can get 10 percent off EnerGenie subscription fees by using code CULTURE when you sign up here.