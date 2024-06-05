Home sweet home
Cozy reading rooms among 7 hottest home design trends of summer 2024
Summer has finally arrived, and so has a new set of emerging design trends from interior design experts Houzz. And instead of the colorful spaces we've come to expect from a season full of bright and long sunny days, summer 2024 seems to be about coziness, moodiness, and self care.
Trends were identified based on the most recent search data from homeowners, home professionals, and design enthusiasts in the U.S. from January through March 2024. Here's a closer look at the top seven trends of summer, according to Houzz:
Organic modern style
White or neutral-toned pieces made out of natural materials – like fluted furniture, which was one of Houzz's top design predictions of 2024 – are one major summer standout. But this style doesn't have to be limited to the bedroom; homeowner searches for "organic modern" dining rooms, kitchens, bathrooms, and living rooms have also been on the rise over the last year.
Dark and moody decor
Those natural-colored details could come in handy while redecorating with the next emerging summer trend in mind: Moody spaces and dark decor. According to Houzz's research, online searches for moody-themed living rooms and kitchens more than doubled since 2023, aiming to counteract past trends of agreeable grays and bright whites that have sterilized many American homes in recent years.
This summer is all about creating a cozy, intimate space for yourself or your guests, Houzz says. Design enthusiasts can alternatively decide to go bold and embrace a dramatic feature, such as a dark ceiling.
"For example, layers of rich browns and dark reds can create a warm atmosphere in a 'moody bedroom'... A dash of darkness can also bring about the desired effect," the report said.
Reading rooms
There's no better place to create an alluring and cozy atmosphere than a reading room. Public libraries will commence their summer reading programs and challenges soon, and bibliophiles will delight in having a dedicated space to dive into their literary worlds and escape the brutal Texas heat.
This reading room was designed by Ruhl | Jahnes Architects.Photo by Nat Rea
Personal libraries have been trending in part thanks to the "dark academia" internet subculture, and BookTok, a popular category on TikTok (with over 33.1 million posts to prove it) that centers around reading, popular books, and book clubs.
Other popular searches that have seen exponential growth since this time last year include British-style "snug" rooms, "library walls," "reading corners," and "book nooks."
Japanese design influences
Simplicity and harmony are ideals many homeowners hope to achieve with their home design, and an increase in searches for Japanese interior design are helping to get to those goals. Most notably, U.S. homeowners are looking for "Japandi living rooms," also known as the hybrid style that blends "Japanese minimalism with Scandinavian functionality," according to Houzz. Other design aesthetics that are popping up more often include "wabi-sabi" and "zen garden," which focus on decorating your home as a personal sanctuary.
Wellness features
One trend that any home design enthusiast would associate with the hottest months of the year are wellness amenities. Think home spas and saunas – things that are meant to distract from the sun, even if you still sweat through other meaningful (or relaxing) ways. Cold plunges are another popular search item under the wellness category, if you fancy staying cool by any means necessary.
Improving one's personal wellness can be achieved through a backyard sauna, cold plunge, or by just getting some sun.Photo by Cate Black Photography
But getting some sun (and more importantly, the vitamin D that comes with it) is one of the best methods to improve personal wellness, Houzz says. (Just remember your sunscreen if you head outdoor.)
"Homeowners are also finding professionals on Houzz to help bring in more natural light, which is important for maintaining the body’s intrinsic rhythm, with searches increasing for 'large windows' and 'skylights,'" the report said.
Leisure spaces
Reading rooms can be one homeowner's definition of a "leisure space," but it's different for everyone. That could mean creating a dedicated "listening room" with an extensive vinyl collection or high-end stereo system, or adding a piano to the living room for those live music whims. Houzz says outdoor leisure activities like bocce courts, bowling alleys, and game rooms are trending upwards.
Kid zones
When it's too hot for outdoor activities, it's an excellent idea to create a dedicated area for children to play and express themselves. "Race car beds" have been around for decades, but searches for them have gone up by 106 percent since this time last year. Other trending kid-oriented spaces that Houzz noted in its report include "teen lounges" and "kids gaming bedrooms." Jack-and-Jill bathrooms are also becoming increasingly popular.