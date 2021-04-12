5 fabulous Park Cities homes open doors virtually on favorite neighborhood tour

The Park Cities Historic and Preservation Society Home Tour will showcase five historically and architecturally significant homes in the most modern way for 2021 — virtually.

This year's tour, returning after its COVID-cancelation in 2020, begins streaming at 10 am Saturday, April 24, and continues for 48 hours. Virtual tour tickets are $20, with a limited number of VIP "Patron Porch Party" tickets available for $250 for a pair. (Porch Party includes gift basket with cocktails, charcuterie boards, a garden box from Gardenuity, and more.) A link to view the home tour will be emailed upon ticket purchase.

Tour proceeds go to PCHPS’ mission to promote, protect, and preserve the historic, architectural, cultural, and aesthetic legacy of the Park Cities. Specific projects include the Park Cities House at Dallas Heritage Village, University Park Library archives, and Highland Park High School scholarships for graduating seniors planning to study architecture or history.

Here's an introduction to the five homes on this year's tour, with descriptions provided by the organizers:

3805 McFarlin Blvd.: Historic Williams home owned by Jan and Trevor Rees-Jones

The showpiece of this year's tour, the historic 1933 "Elbert Williams House," was saved from the wrecking ball when the Rees-Joneses purchased it last year. It is considered a masterpiece of Texas Modern Regional architecture and the subject of the book A House for Texas by local architect Larry Good and photographer Charles Davis Smith.

The sellers of the house were the Locke family (the children of Eugene Locke and Adele Locke Seybold), who had owned the home since 1955. The house had been listed by Allie Beth Allman since late 2019 and had come to the attention of the Park Cities Historic and Preservation Society as an endangered historic treasure, a likely candidate for demolition due to its site on a 1.15-acre lot on Turtle Creek.

Although the ultimate use and occupancy of the Elbert Williams/Locke House is yet to be determined by the new owners, Rees-Jones has made the commitment to preserve the house rather than demolish it.