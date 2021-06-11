New store from massive discount chain lures Dallas bargain hunters

A new store that specializes in liquidations is coming to Dallas-Fort Worth: Called Quicklotz Liquidations, it's opening what it calls a one-of-a-kind shopping experience in Hurst, at the Northeast Mall at 1101 Melbourne Rd.

Quicklotz is one of a growing number of companies such as Crazy Cazboy's, which entered the DFW market in March, that sells overstocks, shelf-pulls, customer returns, and saved goods from retail giants like Amazon and Walmart. A Quicklotz previously opened a location in Arlington in 2018.

The location at Northeast Mall will be a landmark "Super Store" located at the junction of Texas SH 121 and SH 183, just east of Interstate Highway 820 South.

It's a bargain-hunters expedition with 50,000+ items on any given day featuring electronics, housewares, clothes, furniture, toys, and crafts, stocked in bins, with prices up to 90 percent off in what the release calls a "modern-day treasure hunt."

The 140,000 square feet store will be an anchor tenant.

It will also house ubiduwin — "you bid you win," get it? — an online auction with two-minute "flash featured" items at only $5 entry bids. Winners can pick items up at the store, located at 1101 Melbourne Rd., Hurst, or have their products shipped anywhere in America. The site currently has more than 15,000 registered bidders.

Quicklotz is also known for putting up mystery boxes for sale.

Pallets are usually shipped nationwide from warehouses for use at a small business, such as mom and pop shops. Quick Lotz specialises in selling liquidation merchandise in bulk by truckloads, container loads, pallets, and smaller lots. They have various products such as appliances, kitchen and housewares, electronics, furniture, home décor, sporting goods, toys, gadgets, auto, apparel for all as well as mixed lots.

They claim to concentrate on name-brand products, as well as returned items from various superstores such as Amazon, Costco, General Merchandise, Home Depot, and Lowe’s.

Quicklotz also has locations at Simon Properties malls in Laredo, South Carolina, and North Carolina, where the company is based.

"We have a longstanding Texas team ready to bring our unique style of shopping to the Metroplex and are thrilled to be located in Hurst — a community we are eager to grow with," says a spokesperson in a statement.