Renovation inspiration
HGTV stars and home design influencers descend upon Dallas for DIY CON
An event made for fans of home design, gardening, house hunting, and the Property Brothers is launching as a three-day mega exposition in Dallas next month: The inaugural DIY CON will run Friday, November 6-Sunday, November 8 at Fair Park’s Centennial Hall.
“Think of it like Comic-Con, but instead of superheroes and comic books, it is entirely themed around home improvement, furniture flipping, and hands-on creativity,” organizers say in a release.
In addition to headliners Drew and Jonathan Scott, the aforementioned Property Brothers, the convention packs substantial star power, with appearances from Ty Pennington, erstwhile host of Emmy-awarded Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (and numerous other shows), and Chelsea and Cole DeBoer, of Down Home Fab fame.
And because the influence of social media on home and garden trends cannot be denied, some of the nation’s biggest YouTube and Instagram creators will be there in real life. Folks behind some of the hottest home-design and renovation handles including Mr Kate and DadSocial will host live builds and hands-on workshops.
“We’ve been DIYing on the internet for the last 20 years are so excited to finally have an IRL convention for all of our DIY friends to be in one place,” Kate Albrecht, co-creator of Mr Kate, says in the release. “We can’t wait to bring the audience into the process behind some of our favorite makeovers and help other DIYers learn how to bring their own ideas to life with confidence and originality.”
The convention isn’t just for professionals or content creators. Whether it’s a millennial renter looking to upgrade an apartment, a first-time homeowner learning power-tool techniques and honing renovation skills, or a parent seeking a fun family project, attendees will find an interactive playground for creativity, organizers say.
“Attendees discover what they’re capable of through real, in-person experiences,” the release says. “The event empowers people to turn ‘I wish I could’ into ‘I actually did.’”
In addition to previously mentioned celebrities, the following also are on the roster:
- Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt — a husband-and-wife real estate and custom home-building team best known for100 Day Dream Home. Pennington will facilitate a discussion about what it takes to design, build, renovate, and create dream homes while balancing family, business, budgets, and real-life challenges.
- April Wilkerson — one of the best-known names in the maker and woodworking world, Wilkerson will lead workshops and demonstrations. “My goal is to help people leave with the confidence to tackle projects they’ve always wanted to try,” she says in the release.
- Sarah Listi — founder of Tool Girls Garage, Listi will teach attendees how thoughtful planning and design can dramatically improve renovation outcomes. “Design is about creating spaces that work for the way you live,” she says. “I’ll be sharing practical design strategies that help homeowners make smarter decisions before they start a project.”
- Amanda and Jared Morgan of @ourhistoricalhouse on Instagram and YouTube are known for documenting the restoration of their century-old home while sharing practical renovation advice, expert carpentry techniques, and timeless design inspiration.
- Jenasie Earl of @msviciousdesign on Instagram and YouTube has built a loyal following through colorful room transformations, creative thrifted finds, bold design choices, and budget-friendly DIY home décor projects.
- Nickell Morgan of @simplyhandmade on Instagram and YouTube inspires homeowners with stylish, functional, and space-saving home projects ranging from renter-friendly upgrades to complete room makeovers. She is also the founder of DIY for a Cure.
DIY CON organizers say attendees should come ready to roll up their sleeves and start making or, if they prefer, to simply soak up three days of creativity, innovation, education, shopping, networking, and inspiration.
The event will run from 10 am-6 pm each day. Single-day adult tickets are $39. Ticket packages and more details are available on the DIY CON website.