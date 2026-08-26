Sitting pretty
Australian luxury outdoor brand to make Dallas Design District debut
A luxury outdoor furniture brand from Australia is sailing into Dallas this fall: Harbour will open at 1444 Oak Lawn Ave., at the new retail complex The Seam, in the Dallas Design District.
According to a release, it will debut in November.
Harbour will make its Dallas debut during the company's milestone 50th anniversary year. It will be the seventh U.S. showroom and second in Texas, following a location in Houston.
The 6,700-square-foot Dallas showroom will feature Harbour’s outdoor furniture collections, including lounge, dining, sectional, poolside, and occasional pieces. The company says the space will also debut its 2026 introductions and offer a preview of its 2027 collections.
Harbour, which was founded in Sydney in 1976 as a family workshop specializing in handcrafted metal furniture, is now led by brothers Nicholas and Harrison Condos. The company has showrooms in the U.S., Australia, and Asia, the release notes.
The Dallas store should look smashing, as Harbour has incorporated Gold Honey Onyx throughout the space, including a custom reception desk, cabinetry, planters, and other architectural details. The brand says the stone was selected specifically for the Dallas showroom.
The showroom is aimed at interior designers, architects, developers, hospitality professionals, and homeowners. Harbour also plans to host a private Trade Preview followed by a Grand Opening celebration.
“Dallas has long been a city we admired for its appreciation of architecture, craftsmanship, and timeless design, so opening our first showroom here is an incredibly proud moment for our family," says Nicholas Condos in the release. "We wanted this space to feel genuinely connected to Dallas, from the custom Gold Honey Onyx selected specifically for the showroom through to the bespoke architectural details designed exclusively for the space.
He adds that opening in Dallas during the company's 50th anniversary year "makes the occasion even more meaningful as we celebrate five decades of craftsmanship while continuing to invest in the future of luxury outdoor living across Texas and the United States."
Once it opens its doors officially, Harbour Dallas will operate Monday-Friday from 10 am-6 pm and Saturday from 10 am-5 pm.
The Aussies are having a love fest with Dallas right now, as this news comes on the heels of an announcement that popular Australian frozen yogurt chain Yo-Chi will make its U.S. debut in Dallas this fall.