Swedish furniture fave IKEA reveals opening date for first Dallas store
The first IKEA store inside Dallas city limits is ready to open its doors: Called IKEA Dallas - University Park, the store will be located at The Shops at Park Lane (8080 Park Ln.), at US-75 and Park Lane. According to a release, it will open Wednesday, March 11.
The Swedish-born furniture company will say hallå to Dallas with some fanfare on March 11, beginning with giveaways, coffee, and cinnamon buns at 8 am, followed by remarks from VIPs at 9 am. Doors will open to customers starting at 10 am.
And yes, there will be meatballs, they promise.
At 63,000 square feet, the Dallas IKEA will be a smaller-format store than its suburban siblings, such as the Frisco location, which spans 310,000 square feet.
IKEA is on a journey to become more accessible, affordable, and convenient, with smaller "urban" stores that have a limited inventory of items sold on site: 3,200 articles, just 2,200 of which will be on display. (The full product range, including big items like beds and couches, can be ordered online for free store pickup or home delivery.)
“This new store is a great example of our commitment to making IKEA even more convenient and accessible," says Rob Olson, Interim CEO of IKEA U.S., in the release. "We’re excited to become part of this vibrant shopping district and look forward to meeting the needs of customers in the area."
The Park Lane store will be two levels and will include a unique As-is Department, featuring gently used and discontinued items to support more sustainable home furnishing choices, they say.
The store will also feature a full Swedish food experience, offering IKEA favorites like meatballs, plant balls, hot dogs, and veggie dogs to enjoy in‑store or at home.
“We’re excited to celebrate the grand opening of IKEA Dallas – University Park and share the IKEA experience with members of the Dallas community,” says Ben Sandoval, market manager, IKEA U.S. “From finding inspiration for your dream space to enjoying a taste of Sweden, we can’t wait for you to experience the joy of making yourself at home at IKEA Dallas - University Park.”
IKEA is not the only new tenant at The Shops at Park Lane. The shopping center piggybacked on IKEA's announcement to share the additional debuts of Crème + Crepes, Connect Studio DFW, and Intuit Turbo Tax, all of which are now open.
Once IKEA debuts, it will be open 10 am-8 pm daily.