Home » Innovation
there's an app for that

Clever fitness app ClassPass helps find the closest COVID-19 vaccine sites in Dallas

Fitness app ClassPass helps find closest COVID vaccine sites in Dallas

By Natalie Harms, InnovationMap
ClassPass covid 19 vaccine finder app houston
ClassPass has launched a tool for users to find their closest vaccine location.  Photo courtesy of ClassPass

A global tech company that recently opened an office in Texas has made a major upgrade to its app — and it's now available in three major Texas cities, including Dallas.

ClassPass, a network of fitness and wellness partners, has greater Dallas vaccine centers searchable within the app and website. Members can find their closest vaccine center and get important information — like hours and address — as well as how to contact the locations; however, users aren't able to book directly through ClassPass.

"We are in a global health crisis and every company should be helping to support relief and vaccination efforts however they can. Using the ClassPass platform to connect members with vaccine centers is a natural extension of our technology and a way that we can contribute to curbing the spread of COVID-19," says Jeff Bladt, vice president of pricing and inventory, in a news release.

"We have deep knowledge of how to help people find accurate and up-to-date information on local businesses after routing millions of users to fitness and wellness locations across 30 countries," he adds.

The new search option has been rolled out in Dallas, Austin, and Houston, as well as Boston, Chicago, Denver, Miami, New York City and Washington, D.C.

---

Continue reading this story on our sister site, InnovationMap.

Read These Next
Vote voting ballot election
6 Dallas City Council seats still TBD and face runoffs after election
Houston Harris County voters voting booth
May 1 is Election Day for city council seats and more Dallas news
DART mural
5th-grader's masterpiece wins DART mural contest and more Dallas news