7 Dallas companies clock in among America’s best employers, says Inc.

Southwest Airlines, American Airlines, and AT&T grab their fair share of the spotlight when it comes to big brands hiring the most employees in Dallas-Fort Worth. But seven DFW companies that may not be household names also earn recognition for being top places to work.

These seven companies are among 429 businesses named May 12 to Inc. magazine’s 2021 list of the country’s best workplaces.

Dallas-area companies receiving kudos are:

Staffing and recruiting firm BridgeWork Partners , Dallas.

, Dallas. Commercial real estate services company esrp , Frisco.

, Frisco. Staffing agency Frontline Source Group , Dallas.

, Dallas. PR and marketing firm Idea Grove , Dallas.

, Dallas. HVAC and plumbing warranty company JB Warranties , Argyle.

, Argyle. Technical consulting firm Stratosphere Consulting , Dallas.

, Dallas. NetSuite consulting firm The Vested Group, Plano.

Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including management effectiveness, perks, and employee growth. Also, an organization’s benefits were audited to help determine the employer’s standing.

"Fortunately, one of the lessons of the Covid-19 crisis is that you don't need a physical office to make your company a great place to work," the report says. "What you do need are policies that support your employees and keep them engaged. Inc.'s 2021 Best Workplaces list recognizes the businesses that deliver on that promise — all 429 of them."

Inc. highlights esrp’s employee emergency fund, for example, which offers “a financial lifeline for a range of life events, including funerals, medical emergencies, and welcoming new grandchildren. The omnipresent resource is funded through anonymous employee donations.”

Elsewhere in Texas, 13 Austin employers, four Houston-area employers, and one San Antonio employer made the Inc. list.

Austin area:

9Gauge Partners, a business management consulting firm.

AgileAssets, a provider of transportation management software.

AlertMedia, an emergency communication and monitoring platform.

Decent, a provider of health insurance.

Fourlane, a provider of QuickBooks support.

Made In Cookware, an e-commerce startup that sells pots, pans, and other cookware.

Mighty Citizen, a branding, marketing, and communications firm.

OJO Labs, a platform for buying and selling homes.

Ontic, a company whose software helps companies address physical threats.

Q1Media, a digital media company.

The Zebra, an insurance marketplace.

Nick Soman, founder and CEO of Decent, says his company seeks to trust, respect, and appreciate every employee.

“This year that has meant quickly helping employees who lost power during an unprecedented snowstorm find a warm place to stay and offering unlimited time off,” Soman says in a news release. “Being recognized as a top workplace is a special honor for Decent. Our people are at the heart of our company. They foster our amazing culture and drive our consistently outstanding customer service.”

Houston area:

Marketing and PR firm CKP, Houston.

Environmental restoration company Ecosystem Planning and Restoration, Tomball.

IT automation platform Liongard, Houston.

Online recruiting service WizeHire, Houston.

“We’ve taken steps, especially during the pandemic, to build an amazing team and inclusive culture that is rooted in collaboration,” Liongard CEO Joe Alapat says in a news release. “I am proud every day of the work this team is doing and the positive impact we’re having on the managed services industry, and thrilled that our employees share our excitement and enthusiasm.”

San Antonio:

The only San Antonio company to make the 2021 list was IT services provider Mobius Partners.