Choctaw Stadium in Arlington adds coworking space with ballpark views

There's a surprising new enterprise coming to the Arlington Entertainment District: a coworking space.

According to a release, Spark Coworking will open an office space at the southeast corner of Choctaw Stadium, with a debut forecast for late 2022.

Spark Arlington is the latest coming soon, along with the forthcoming Loews Arlington Hotel & Convention Center, National Medal of Honor Museum, and One Rangers Way, a residential building breaking ground in fall 2022.

Texas Rangers Managing partner and majority owner Ray Davis says Spark Arlington will add an important component to the Arlington Entertainment District: collaborative business enterprise.

"The addition of Spark Arlington also continues our pledge to make Choctaw Stadium a vital and fully productive facility in the District," Davis says. "I am pleased to join with our partners from the City of Arlington and The Cordish Companies in making this announcement today."

The coworking space will support Arlington's growing entrepreneurial community, and give members proximity to the Entertainment District including Globe Life Field, AT&T Stadium, Texas Live!, and Live! by Loews; and the forthcoming Loews Arlington Hotel & Convention Center, National Medal of Honor Museum and One Rangers Way residences.

Spark Coworking debuted in Baltimore in 2016, and Spark has since opened locations in St. Louis and Kansas City, Missouri. Arlington will be the fourth. It's part of Cordish Companies, the developer involved in commercial real estate, entertainment districts, sports-anchored developments, gaming, hotels — and now coworking spaces.

"The Cordish Companies is incredibly proud to continue our partnership with the Texas Rangers and City of Arlington to bring Spark Coworking to Arlington," says Cordish Companies COO Zed Smith. "We are constantly seeking innovative ways to utilize and maximize new and existing amenities in our development projects in the Entertainment District, and the addition of Spark to Choctaw Stadium is the latest example of these efforts."

Spark Arlington will comprise a 30,000-square-foot, two-level space with dedicated and nondedicated workstations, 61 private offices, 17 suites, and hospitality-focused amenities. It's surely the only workspace that'll come with a view of Globe Life Field.

There's a very long list of amenities that include:

24/7 secured swipe card access and building concierge security

Workspace and balconies with views of Globe Life Field and Choctaw Stadium's repurposed infield

Garage parking

Furnished private workspaces and suites

Access to community kitchen, member café, and lounge spaces

On-site meeting rooms

High-speed internet

Mailbox address and concierge mail services

Unlimited access to print, scan, copy center and Shred-It boxes

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee and tea bar

Onsite podcast studio

Mother's room and wellness space

Indoor bike storage

Exclusive member events

"Our vision for Spark Coworking is to provide the local business and entrepreneurial community with an affordable, appealing and flexible way to locate and grow and manage their businesses," said Spark director of community & partnerships Shervonne Cherry. "We are excited to open Spark Arlington in such a unique and exciting venue as Choctaw Stadium, and we are eager welcome new members into this space later this year."

Choctaw Stadium is the former Globe Life Park in Arlington, which was home to the Texas Rangers, from 1994 when it was built, to 2019. It hosted the 2010 and 2011 World Series, the 1995 MLB All-Star Game, and concerts such as Billy Joel and Paul McCartney.

It was reconfigured in 2019 into a multi-purpose venue and has since hosted college and Texas high school football games plus entertainment events. Spark Arlington is the third entity to locate in the repurposed 200,000 square feet of commercial and retail space within Choctaw Stadium. In late 2020, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation relocated its world headquarters there, and the Arlington Convention & Visitors Bureau is also based in the stadium.