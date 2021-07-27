These 6 Dallas companies rank among best U.S. employers for young professionals

Six businesses in Dallas-Fort Worth are clocking in among the country’s best employers for millennials, according to a new report.

The Best Workplaces for Millennials list is published annually by Fortune magazine and compiled by Great Place to Work, a company that focuses on improving workplace culture.

Looking at the six North Texas employers, Plano-based real estate company Granite Properties ranks highest among small, midsized, and large employers. It appears at No. 22 on the list for small and midsized employers.

This marks Granite’s first time on the list.

The Best Workplaces for Millennials awards are based on an analysis of survey responses from more than 5.3 million workers in the United States. In the survey, 99 percent of employees cited Granite as a great place to work.

“When I started at Granite right out of college, I couldn’t believe how lucky I was to have landed this job — I still feel the same seven years later,” Laurel Materka Patel, senior manager of community experience and customer insights at Granite, says in a company news release. “One of my favorite things about working here is the genuine care shown to everyone, and dedication to training and growing employees’ skills. Because I have been able to grow my leadership and communication skills, I have been able to grow in the company as well.”

Joining Granite on the list of the top small and midsized employers for millennials are:

Addison-based Credera, No. 36

Dallas-based Pariveda Solutions, No. 76

Dallas-based Embark, No. 97

On the list of large employers, Dallas-based PrimeLending lands at No. 29 and Ryan LLC at No. 35.

Here’s how employers in Texas’ other major metro areas fared.

Houston

Large employers:

Houston-based David Weekly Homes, No. 12

Houston-based Camden Property Trust, No. 32

Houston-based Hilcorp, No. 37

Houston-based Cornerstone Home Lending, No. 38

Houston-based Transwestern, No. 65

Spring-based Hewlett Packard Enterprise, No. 95

Small and midsized employers:

Houston-based Continued, No. 33

Houston-based Venterra Realty, No. 49

Houston-based Republic State Mortgage, No. 90

Houston-based E.A.G. Services, No. 91

Austin

Large employers:

Round Rock-based Dell Technologies, No. 75

Small and midsized employers:

Austin-based OJO Labs, No. 51

Austin-based SailPoint, No. 60

Austin-based Sedera Health, No. 69

Austin-based The Zebra, No. 86

San Antonio

Large employers:

San Antonio-based NuStar Energy, No. 91

San Antonio-based USAA, No. 98

“The Best Workplaces for Millennials treat their employees like people, not just employees,” says Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “These companies foster caring and respect for one another, at every level of the organization. The result is millennial employees who say they look forward to coming to work and — as our research says — are 50 times more likely to stay a long time.”