2 Dallas hospitals earn healthy rankings in prestigious list of best in U.S. and Texas

A prestigious, annual national report has verified what Texans already know: The state boasts some of the best adult and children’s hospitals in the country. U.S. News & World Report has released its 2022-23 Best Hospitals list, and two Dallas hospitals earned especially healthy rankings.

UT Southwestern Medical Center was rated the No. 2 hospital in Texas. The Dallas institution also scored especially well nationally in urology (No. 11), cardiology and heart surgery (No. 14), diabetes and endocrinology (No. 18), pulmonology and lung surgery, (No. 21), and cancer (No. 25).

Not far down the list is Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, which ranked No. 4 in Texas. One Baylor department ranked nationally: gastroenterology and GI surgery department, No. 34.

Rankings for the annual U.S. News study are based on scores in patient care, patient safety, outcomes, nursing, advanced technology, and reputation.

Elsewhere in Texas

Not surprisingly, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston was rated No. 1 in the nation for cancer care. (MD Anderson has been considered in the top two cancer hospitals in the U.S. since U.S. News launched the survey in 1990.) MD Anderson also scored high national ranks for specialty treatments: urology (No. 5) and diabetes and endocrinology (No. 13). The center continues to maintain its “High Performing” rating on the U.S. News list for colon cancer and lung cancer. It also received “High Performing” ratings for the three newly added adult procedures and conditions: ovarian cancer, prostate cancer, and uterine cancer, per a press release.

Houston Methodist Hospital comes in at No. 15 nationally and No. 1 in Texas for the 11th year in a row. Houston Methodist Hospital ranks in 10 specialties, the most of any hospital in the state, according to the report. Two of these ranked specialties appear in the list’s top 10 (diabetes and endocrinology at No. 9; gastroenterology/GI surgery at No. 8), while six are ranked in the top 20.

Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston ranks No. 2 overall in the Best Children’s Hospitals ranking. The children’s center also remains top in Texas and the Southwest, and at No. 1 in heart treatment for the sixth year in a row.

Also boasting top honors in the state — and No. 10 nationally — is Houston's Menninger Clinic. The acclaimed facility tied for tenth place on U.S. News’ list of best psychiatric hospitals, making it the all-out best in Texas.

Meanwhile, Austin’s St. David’s Medical Center ranked No. 8 in Texas. That the hospital’s rehabilitation department ranked nationally, coming in at No. 37 overall.

The complete list of Texas' top 10 hospitals can be found here.