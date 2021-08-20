It's back-to-school time, and whether you've got little ones heading back or are just relishing the chance to reorganize your own life, Samsung has a product to help make it easier.

From tablets to laptops, here's a look at three tech toys that bring the portability, power, and pro features in the classroom and beyond.

For the high-schoolers and college students

Product: Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Why it's a must: Perfect for entertainment, productivity, and creativity, this tablet boasts an immersive 12.4-inch display and multi-active window that supports three apps at once, meaning you can browse the web, take notes, and stream a video — all on one screen.

Pair the included S Pen with the free app Noteshelf to create detailed, colorful notes, or easily convert your handwriting into text.

For the middle and elementary school students

Product: Galaxy Chromebook Go

Why it's a must: With a 14-inch display that's still light and easy to transport, this laptop is the perfect size for a mobile workstation. LTE connectivity also allows users to work at home or on the go.

A 12-hour battery life means that after a single charge, this device can get you through an entire day of classes without worry.

For everyone

Product: Galaxy Book Pro

Why it's a must: A compact design with military-grade durability — we're talking made with 6000-series aluminum, the same alloy trusted by leading aerospace manufacturers around the world — lets you turn any location into a mobile office, theater, or classroom.

Fast and secure LTE and 5G support, plus more bandwidth, a faster 6GHz internet connection, and being Wi-Fi 6E ready, ensures that you won't be easily interrupted (at least not by your connection).

The Super AMOLED display is Eye Care-certified by SGS produces fewer blue light emissions so you can stop straining your vision. An upgraded S Pen is great for taking notes during class or jotting down thoughts, to-do lists, and anything else you need to remember to finish out 2021 strong.