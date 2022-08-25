Dyson's first try-before-you-buy Demo Store Owner Center makes U.S. debut in Dallas

A futuristic new store is encouraging people to test out hair dryers, vacuums, air purifiers, and more before they commit to a high-dollar purchase. The first Dyson Demo Store Owner Center in the United States debuted in Dallas' Shops at Park Lane shopping center on Thursday, August 25.

According to a release, it's Dyson’s first direct brick-and-mortar in Texas and the only hybrid concept of its kind around the world for the brand. It's meant to combine service and retail, saving customers precious "browsing" time and helping them make more informed purchased.

Hair styling experts, for example, will be on hand to help customers choose the perfect hair care technology. (Choosing between the Dyson Airwrap styler or the Dyson Corrale straightener — both over $500 — is no small decision.)

A full range of Dyson purified air treatment products also will be on display and given demonstrations. And, making vacuum-cleaner shopping more fun than ever before, shoppers are able to put Dyson’s latest cord-free vacuums through the paces "with varying types of debris and dust across three different floor types," the release says. "Customize your own cordless vacuum with a choice of wand colors and additional cleaning tools to suit your home."

The store will also have limited-edition Dyson models for sale, a walk-in service bar, and on-site repair.

According to the release, the store was designed by owner James Dyson himself, keeping education and experience in mind for shoppers.

“Since we first started enabling owners to buy from us directly, we have been focused on understanding how we explain our technology, educating on why it pioneers and responds to a real problem," Dyson says in the release. "Doing this in a cluttered environment with stacked boxes or in the online equivalent, where endless pages of irrelevant and sometimes non-genuine products vie for attention, is just confusing. We think people want to get the right information quickly, and to hear it from the people who know best — those who actually invented, developed and manufactured the technology.”

A Dyson Demo store experience is also available online, the release says. Experts from the Demo stores are standing by via live video chat and via virtual reality by using the Dyson Demo VR app on the Oculus headset, they say. But if you want the real, brick-and-mortar, test-out-your-vacuum experience, you'll have to visit the Dallas store.

The shop is at 8080 Park Lane, Dallas; 214-556-1774. Hours are 10 am-9 pm Monday-Saturday and 10 am-6 pm Sunday.