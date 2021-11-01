Dallas clocks in as city with most unhappy workers, says new report

When it comes to whistling as you work, Dallas is not humming a happy tune.

A report from job website Lensa ranks the city as the No. 1 place with the most unhappy workers.

The report looks at four factors — vacation days taken, hours worked per week, average pay, and overall happiness — to determine the happiest and unhappiest cities for U.S. workers. Lensa examined data for 30 major cities, including Dallas, San Antonio, and Houston (but not Austin).

Dallas had 19.4 million unused vacation days per year, 40.5 average hours worked per week, median annual pay of $34,479, and a happiness score of 53.3 out of 100.

Houston, which landed a couple places down at No. 3, had 16.6 million unused vacation days per year, 40.1 average hours worked per week, median annual pay of $32,251, and a happiness score of 50.83.

Overall, Texas itself is dead last on the list of the happiest states for U.S. workers, with an overall score of 44.09 out of 100.

According to the report, Texan workers leave 67.1 million annually allotted vacation days unused, work an average of 40 hours each week, make a media annual wage of $39,640, and have a happiness score of 52.56 out of 100.

Of the other Texas cities surveyed, San Antonio lands at No. 8 among cities with the unhappiest workers. Inexplicably, Austin did not appear on the list of happiest or unhappiest cities.

Where are they excited to get up and go to work every day? Minneapolis ranks first among the cities with the happiest workers.

"While the Lone Star State had a decent happiness score of 52.56 out of 100, it scored poorly on each of the other factors, with Texans allowing an incredible 67.1 million earned vacation days go to waste over the course of a year," Lensa says.

In terms of general happiness, Dallas shows up at No. 104 on WalletHub's most recent list of the happiest U.S. cities. Houston takes the No. 123 spot, and San Antonio lands at No. 141. Fremont, California, grabs the No. 1 ranking.

